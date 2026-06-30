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Haaland strikes late to send Norway into World Cup last 16

Haaland brace seals Norway’s place in World Cup last 16 against Brazil

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Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Ivory Coast and Norway at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 30, 2026.
Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Ivory Coast and Norway at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 30, 2026.
AFP

Norway will face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Monday after edging Ivory Coast 2–1 in a tightly contested clash.

The match remained finely balanced before Norway broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. Star striker Erling Haaland then secured the win with a second goal in the 86th minute, confirming their place in the knockout stage.

The result sends Norway into the Round of 16, where they will meet five-time world champions Brazil in a high-profile knockout fixture.

Elsewhere, France are scheduled to face Sweden later tonight in another key World Cup encounter.

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