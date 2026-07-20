It happened again! Curse or coincidence? Another key player injured against Spain in World Cup knockout

Spain’s rivals keep losing stars as ‘curse’ strikes fourth straight knockout
Is it just an incredible coincidence or one of the strangest trends of the FIFA World Cup 2026?
For the fourth consecutive knockout match, one of Spain's key opponents has lost an important player to injury during the game. This time, it was Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez, who was forced off during the first half of the World Cup final.
The Manchester United centre back, who had also picked up a yellow card, was replaced by Nicolas Otamendi before half time. Whether that change proves decisive remains to be seen, but it continues a remarkable pattern that has followed Spain throughout the knockout rounds.
It all began in the round of 16 against Portugal. Left back Nuno Mendes was doing an excellent job of containing Lamine Yamal and had largely kept the teenage winger quiet with the score locked at 0-0. However, Mendes suffered an injury in the second half and was replaced by Nelson Semedo. From that moment, Yamal began finding more space and produced one of his best spells of the tournament as Spain went on to win late in the game via a Merino winner.
The quarter final against Belgium saw a similar twist. With the match finely balanced at 1-1, Thibaut Courtois, widely regarded as the world's best goalkeeper, was forced off through injury. His replacement, Senne Lammens, made a costly mistake that Spain capitalised on to book their place in the semi finals.
Then came France in the semi finals. Centre back William Saliba picked up an injury in the first half, breaking up France's formidable defensive partnership. While Les Bleus had other issues on the night and Spain deserved their victory, Saliba's absence certainly did not help Didier Deschamps' side.
Now, the World Cup final has produced another injury to a key opponent, with Lisandro Martínez becoming the latest player to leave the pitch against Spain.
There is one important difference this time, though. Martínez had already been booked before going off, meaning Argentina no longer have to worry about their left sided centre back walking a disciplinary tightrope. Otamendi's arrival could even prove to be a blessing in disguise if his experience steadies the defence.
Whether this extraordinary run is simply a coincidence or ends up influencing another knockout result remains to be seen. With another 45 minutes left in the World Cup final, only time will tell whether the so called "Spain curse" has struck again or if Argentina can overcome yet another setback.