It happened again! Curse or coincidence? Another key player injured against Spain in World Cup knockout

It all began in the round of 16 against Portugal. Left back Nuno Mendes was doing an excellent job of containing Lamine Yamal and had largely kept the teenage winger quiet with the score locked at 0-0. However, Mendes suffered an injury in the second half and was replaced by Nelson Semedo. From that moment, Yamal began finding more space and produced one of his best spells of the tournament as Spain went on to win late in the game via a Merino winner.