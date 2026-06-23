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Haaland's World Cup rampage continues: Norway beat Senegal 3-2 to reach knockout stage

Haaland scores twice at New Jersey Stadium, Norway make it to knock-outs

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Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland and Senegal's defender #19 Moussa Niakhate fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Norway and Senegal at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 22, 2026.
Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland and Senegal's defender #19 Moussa Niakhate fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Norway and Senegal at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 22, 2026.
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Erling Haaland continued his blistering FIFA World Cup form with another two-goal performance as Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 on Monday to book a place in the knockout stage for the first time since returning to the tournament.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the second half to take his tournament tally to four goals, making him the first player since Harry Kane to score multiple goals in each of his first two World Cup matches.

Record for Haaland

Only six players in tournament history have achieved the feat.

Norway struck first just before halftime when defender Marcus Pedersen, who had come on as an early substitute, capitalised on a defensive mistake to give the Scandinavians the lead.

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Haaland then took over after the break.

He doubled Norway's advantage in the 48th minute after latching onto a precise through ball from captain Martin Odegaard before adding his second 10 minutes later with a clinical finish to make it 3-1.

Senegal refused to fold.

Ismaïla Sarr scored twice to keep the African side alive, including a stoppage-time goal that set up a tense finish, but Norway held on to secure all three points.

Celebrations didn't last long because Haaland completed his brace just five minutes later.

Sarr also got a brace to add a second for Senegal in stoppage time and even got close to a hat-trick, but the late surge wasn't enough for an equaliser.

Norway gets 6 points

The victory gives Norway six points from two Group I matches after opening its campaign with a 4-1 win over Iraq.

Stale Solbakken's side has now qualified for the Round of 32 with one group game remaining and will face France in a showdown to decide top spot in the group.

France also has six points but leads on goal difference.

For Senegal, the defeat leaves the 2021 African champions without a point after losses to France and Norway.

Their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds now hinge on defeating Iraq in their final group match and potentially advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Haaland in red-hot form

Haaland's red-hot form has also thrust him firmly into the Golden Boot race.

With four goals in two matches, he sits alongside the tournament's leading scorers and has become Norway's all-time World Cup leading scorer.

The Norwegians will now face France on Friday for the Group I lead, with both sides tied on six points. The French side have also advanced after a 3-0 win over Iraq earlier.

Norway are competing in their first World Cup since 1998, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

Senegal now take on Iraq with both sides hoping to still advance to the knock-outs as one of the best third-placed teams.

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