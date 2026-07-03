Endrick says versatility could help Brazil against Norway

Brazil eye history against unbeaten Norway with flexible Endrick role
Brazil forward Endrick highlighted his versatility on Thursday as a potential asset against Norway should Carlo Ancelotti turn to him in their World Cup last-16 encounter.
The Real Madrid attacker is one of the leading candidates to replace the injured Lucas Paqueta, who had started alongside Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield before suffering a hamstring injury.
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Including Endrick in the line-up on Sunday would likely require a change to the three-man midfield system Brazil have used throughout the tournament, although Ancelotti has indicated he is open to change.
"At Lyon, I helped the team a lot playing as a number nine. I could play on the right wing and I could also play as a false nine," said the 19-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan in France.
"The coach knows my qualities and characteristics very well because we spent a year together at Real Madrid. He was always watching me and understanding how I could help the team."
"It's no different here -- they know how I can contribute," he added.
Endrick replaced Paqueta at half-time of Brazil's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan in the previous round in Houston.
The five-time world champions finished that match with four attackers and two midfielders, a shape that could be used again against Erling Haaland's Norway if Ancelotti opts for a more aggressive approach.
"He (Ancelotti) isn't afraid, he does what he thinks and things happen. It's like God is watching over him, he's enlightened. Everything the guy does ends up happening," said Endrick.
"All of us players are following the coach's plan, I think it's about keeping on like this."
Norway hold the rare distinction of never having lost to Brazil, with two wins and two draws from their four previous meetings, including a memorable 2-1 victory over the Selecao in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.
Endrick said there was no margin for error this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Brazil will hope to return for the final on July 19.
"Even if we start behind, we have to do what we did in the last game (against Japan): stay calm, stay composed and keep looking for the win, because we know it's knockout time now, so we have to kill," he said.