He wrote in his text: “Please wish everyone part of this win.” Mandhana said she was particularly happy to receive the note from the former India captain. The message was mainly unexpected for many as the 2011 World Cup winner doesn’t message much.

Mandhana revealed that Dhoni had sent her a message after India won the Women’s World Cup, a gesture that caught her by surprise because he rarely uses his phone. The 45-year-old congratulated Mandhana and had a special request.

The two cricketers met at Gulf Oil’s 125th-anniversary celebration, where they appeared as brand ambassadors for the company. The event brought together two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, with Mandhana reflecting on the team’s landmark achievement and Dhoni praising its significance for women’s cricket.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai in November 2025 to win their first Women’s ODI World Cup title. Mandhana played a major role in the campaign, finishing with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries, making her India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.