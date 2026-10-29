GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Smriti Mandhana reveals MS Dhoni’s unexpected gesture after India’s 2025 World Cup win

Smriti Mandhana shares Dhoni’s heartfelt gesture post 2025 World Cup win

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smriti Mandhana and MS Dhoni
Smriti Mandhana and MS Dhoni
via PAPsi News' Instagram

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has shared a special moment involving MS Dhoni after India’s historic 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph, revealing how the former India captain reached out to congratulate her and the team.

The two cricketers met at Gulf Oil’s 125th-anniversary celebration, where they appeared as brand ambassadors for the company. The event brought together two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, with Mandhana reflecting on the team’s landmark achievement and Dhoni praising its significance for women’s cricket.

Mandhana revealed that Dhoni had sent her a message after India won the Women’s World Cup, a gesture that caught her by surprise because he rarely uses his phone. The 45-year-old congratulated Mandhana and had a special request. 

He wrote in his text: “Please wish everyone part of this win.” Mandhana said she was particularly happy to receive the note from the former India captain. The message was mainly unexpected for many as the 2011 World Cup winner doesn’t message much.

Dhoni also highlighted the importance of the victory, saying India’s triumph was a big day for women’s cricket and would inspire future generations of female cricketers in the country.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai in November 2025 to win their first Women’s ODI World Cup title. Mandhana played a major role in the campaign, finishing with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries, making her India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament.

The opener has since taken on another major responsibility, being appointed India’s new women’s team captain in October 2026 after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

Mandhana’s won her first series as the skipper after India’s 3-0 win against Zimbabwe in One-Day series. Dhoni’s message offered a personal reminder of the significance of India’s World Cup achievement.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Smriti Mandhana (R) speaks with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025.

Tension between Smriti, Harmanpreet over captaincy?

2m read
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first two matches of the Asian Games, following the ICC suspension for breaching the code of conduct during the final ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Harmanpreet Kaur steps down from India captaincy

2m read
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23, 2025.

Smriti Mandhana sets two world records in Asian Games

2m read
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana

Jay Shah congratulates Smriti Mandhana on new milestone

1m read