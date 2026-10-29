Smriti Mandhana shares Dhoni’s heartfelt gesture post 2025 World Cup win
Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has shared a special moment involving MS Dhoni after India’s historic 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph, revealing how the former India captain reached out to congratulate her and the team.
The two cricketers met at Gulf Oil’s 125th-anniversary celebration, where they appeared as brand ambassadors for the company. The event brought together two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, with Mandhana reflecting on the team’s landmark achievement and Dhoni praising its significance for women’s cricket.
Mandhana revealed that Dhoni had sent her a message after India won the Women’s World Cup, a gesture that caught her by surprise because he rarely uses his phone. The 45-year-old congratulated Mandhana and had a special request.
He wrote in his text: “Please wish everyone part of this win.” Mandhana said she was particularly happy to receive the note from the former India captain. The message was mainly unexpected for many as the 2011 World Cup winner doesn’t message much.
Dhoni also highlighted the importance of the victory, saying India’s triumph was a big day for women’s cricket and would inspire future generations of female cricketers in the country.
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai in November 2025 to win their first Women’s ODI World Cup title. Mandhana played a major role in the campaign, finishing with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries, making her India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament.
The opener has since taken on another major responsibility, being appointed India’s new women’s team captain in October 2026 after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.
Mandhana’s won her first series as the skipper after India’s 3-0 win against Zimbabwe in One-Day series. Dhoni’s message offered a personal reminder of the significance of India’s World Cup achievement.