RTA projects include five bridges, wider roads, new tunnels, with work ahead of schedule
Dubai: Dubai is investing more than Dh1.3 billion in two major road projects around Dubai World Trade Centre, with the improvements expected to reduce congestion, shorten journey times and improve access to one of the emirate’s busiest business and exhibition districts.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is upgrading the World Trade Centre Roundabout and expanding Al Mustaqbal Street under an integrated programme designed to accommodate growing traffic volumes and support Dubai’s expanding exhibitions and conferences industry.
Once the improvements are fully operational, average waiting times at the Trade Centre intersection are expected to fall from approximately 12 minutes to just 90 seconds, according to the RTA.
The first project, costing more than Dh696 million, involves replacing the former Trade Centre Roundabout with a signal-controlled intersection and constructing five bridges extending a combined 5,000 metres.
The second, valued at Dh633 million, focuses on expanding Al Mustaqbal Street and improving connections to Dubai World Trade Centre, One Central and neighbouring commercial districts.
Mona Al Osaimi, Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Governance at the RTA, said the projects were part of a broader effort to develop Dubai’s road infrastructure in response to the city’s rapid urban and economic growth.
She explained that the redesigned intersection would increase road capacity and improve connectivity between major business districts, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay.
Both projects are progressing ahead of their original schedules, she noted.
The RTA completed the major bridge works at the Trade Centre Roundabout with the opening of the project's final bridge on 30 October 2026.
The 1,000-metre, two-lane bridge connects Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street and has a capacity of approximately 3,000 vehicles per hour.
It is expected to reduce journey times along that connection from six minutes to one minute.
Earlier improvements have already delivered measurable benefits.
In February, the RTA opened a 1,000-metre bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road directly to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, reducing travel time along that route from six minutes to one minute.
Another bridge, opened on 14 August, provides a direct connection from Dubai World Trade Centre and One Central towards Al Mustaqbal Street and Za'abeel Palace Street.
The 500-metre, two-lane structure has reduced the time needed to leave the exhibition complex during major events from approximately 10 minutes to two minutes.
Work on Al Mustaqbal Street has passed the 70 per cent completion stage, Al Osaimi confirmed.
The project includes widening the road from three to four lanes in each direction, separating longer-distance traffic from local journeys serving Dubai World Trade Centre and surrounding developments.
The RTA expects the expansion to increase road capacity by 33 per cent and significantly reduce travel times.
Three tunnels at the junction of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street are scheduled for completion by February 2027, with the wider project due to be completed during 2027.
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said modern transport infrastructure was essential to maintaining Dubai’s competitiveness as an international destination for exhibitions, conferences and major events.
He highlighted the importance of efficient roads, public transport, airports and hotel connectivity in attracting organisers and accommodating large numbers of visitors.
Dubai World Trade Centre welcomed nearly three million attendees in 2025 across its two main exhibition venues.
Official figures show that the organisation hosted 401 events during the year, attracting 2.97 million attendees, an increase of 12 per cent compared with 2024.
Julfar indicated that the organisation aims to expand its annual events calendar to 600 events by 2033, supporting Dubai’s broader economic growth ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
Abdulrahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, Executive Vice President of Protocol and Security at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighted the close coordination between the exhibition centre and the RTA throughout the construction programme.
He explained that implementing major roadworks in an area hosting exhibitions throughout the year required careful planning to minimise disruption to visitors, exhibitors and other road users.
Traffic management plans have been adjusted to accommodate individual events, with direct coordination maintained through the RTA's command and control centre.
The improvements are particularly important during major exhibitions, when thousands of vehicles can leave the complex within a short period.
By easing congestion at the Trade Centre intersection, the projects are expected to prevent traffic queues from extending onto Sheikh Zayed Road while improving access to surrounding commercial and residential areas.
The RTA estimates that the World Trade Centre Roundabout improvements alone will benefit more than 500,000 residents and visitors.