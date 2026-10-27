Use this busy junction for your daily commute? Here's what to expect from October 30
Dubai: If you regularly drive through the Dubai World Trade Centre area, you have probably noticed the extensive roadworks around one of the city's busiest intersections.
While work continues on nearby roads, motorists will soon see the benefits of a major upgrade. From Friday, October 30, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open the final bridge of the Dh696-million-plus World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, designed to cut journey times, ease congestion and improve connections between some of Dubai's busiest roads.
The new bridge is located at the World Trade Centre Roundabout, a major intersection connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with five key streets:
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street
Sheikh Rashid Street
2nd December Street
Za'abeel Palace Street
Al Majlis Street
The intersection is a key route for motorists travelling between Dubai World Trade Centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Deira and surrounding neighbourhoods.
The 1,000-metre (1km), two-lane bridge connects Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street.
It can accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles per hour and is designed to provide a smoother, more direct route between the two streets.
The bridge is the fifth and final structure to open under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, completing a network of five bridges spanning a combined 5km.
For motorists regularly using the intersection, the biggest benefit will be shorter journeys and fewer delays.
According to RTA, the improvements will:
Cut travel time from Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street from six minutes to just one minute.
Reduce average delays at the intersection from 12 minutes to 90 seconds.
Improve traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Mustaqbal Street, Sheikh Rashid Street and surrounding roads.
The new bridges will also help reduce the need for motorists to navigate the former roundabout, allowing traffic to move more freely along major routes.
The development involved transforming the former roundabout into a ground-level intersection and constructing five bridges to improve traffic movement in different directions.
Apart from the final bridge opening on October 30, the project includes:
Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street: A 1km, two-lane bridge towards Deira, accommodating 3,000 vehicles per hour.
Sheikh Rashid Street to 2nd December Street: Two bridges providing two lanes in each direction, spanning a combined 2km and accommodating up to 6,000 vehicles per hour.
Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street: Two bridges spanning a combined 2km, including the final bridge opening on Friday, with a capacity of approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour.
The improvements will benefit motorists travelling between:
Jumeirah
Al Satwa
Dubai World Trade Centre
DIFC
Deira
Neighbourhoods expected to benefit include Za'abeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Makhoul.
According to RTA, the project is expected to serve more than 500,000 residents and visitors, including commuters and people attending exhibitions and events at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Although the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project will be completed with Friday's bridge opening, another major road upgrade is still under way nearby.
The Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project extends from the intersection with Za'abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street.
The project includes:
Widening Al Mustaqbal Street from three to four lanes in each direction.
Constructing bridges and tunnels spanning a combined 1.5km.
Increasing the road's capacity by 33 per cent.
Reducing journey times from 13 minutes to six minutes.
The Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project is scheduled for completion in 2027.
Once finished, it will complement the new World Trade Centre bridges, providing better connectivity between Dubai's business districts and surrounding residential areas while helping the road network accommodate future traffic growth.