Why did Dubai replace its famous Satwa Roundabout?

New signalised intersection cuts journey times by 50% and traffic queues by up to 60%
Dubai: For decades, Al Satwa Roundabout has been a familiar landmark for motorists navigating one of Dubai’s busiest and most established neighbourhoods. Now, the famous roundabout has made way for a modern traffic signal-controlled intersection, promising faster journeys, shorter queues and safer roads for thousands of motorists.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday, October 14, that it had completed the conversion of Al Satwa Roundabout on 2nd December Street into a signalised intersection as part of wider road improvements aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the city.
The transformation marks a significant change to a familiar road junction in the heart of Al Satwa, a bustling neighbourhood known for its residential communities, shops, restaurants and busy streets.
According to RTA, the new intersection has reduced journey times by 50 per cent, while waiting times and traffic queues have fallen by up to 60 per cent during peak hours.
The main objective of the project was to improve traffic movement at a key junction connecting Al Satwa with several busy residential and commercial districts.
As traffic volumes increase, conventional roundabouts can experience congestion, particularly during rush hours when vehicles entering from different directions compete for space.
Replacing the roundabout with traffic signals allows vehicle movements to be regulated more systematically, helping reduce delays and improve traffic distribution.
The new design is intended to provide smoother movement along 2nd December Street and other roads serving Al Satwa and surrounding neighbourhoods.
RTA said the conversion would also enhance road safety for motorists and pedestrians.
One of the biggest benefits of the project is the reduction in travel and waiting times.
Motorists travelling through the junction can now expect more predictable traffic movement, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours.
The intersection handles vehicles travelling along 2nd December Street towards the Dubai World Trade Centre area and Al Satwa, as well as traffic moving in the opposite direction.
It also facilitates movement between major roads and internal streets serving residential and commercial areas.
By improving traffic distribution, the new intersection is expected to reduce congestion that previously affected connecting roads during busy periods.
The upgraded junction plays an important role in connecting Al Satwa with neighbouring districts, including Al Bada’a, Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba, Jumeirah and the Trade Centre area.
It also provides improved access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s main transport arteries.
For residents, commuters and businesses in these neighbourhoods, the changes are designed to make everyday travel more convenient. The improvements are particularly important because Al Satwa serves as a link between established residential communities and major employment, business and commercial destinations.
The project is not limited to private vehicles. RTA said the redesigned intersection also improves bus movement and access into and out of Al Satwa, helping public transport services operate with fewer delays.
The improvements are expected to strengthen connections between the road network and Dubai’s public transport system.
Pedestrian safety is another important consideration, with the signalised junction designed to improve safety for people crossing roads in the area.
The conversion of Al Satwa Roundabout is also linked to broader road infrastructure improvements taking place across central Dubai.
RTA said the project complements the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, another major initiative designed to improve traffic movement around one of the emirate’s busiest commercial districts.
Together, the projects aim to strengthen connectivity between Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding streets.
The coordinated improvements are also expected to distribute traffic more efficiently across neighbouring intersections, reducing pressure on individual junctions.