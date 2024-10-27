Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced it has awarded a Dh696 million contract for the Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, featuring five new bridges and converting the existing roundabout into a surface intersection to improve traffic flow.

The roundabout is one of Dubai’s oldest landmarks, connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with five main streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.

Free-flow

The scope of the project includes constructing five bridges spanning 5,000 metres in total and converting the existing roundabout into a surface intersection to improve the flow of traffic inbound from Sheikh Zayed Road to 2nd December Street, and the southbound traffic from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road.

It will also facilitate free-flowing traffic from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majles Street leading to Al Mustaqbal Street (serving DWTC and DIFC), and from Sheikh Rashid Street to Deira. Additionally, the project will ensure a smooth traffic flow on the upper-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

A map by RTA showing the location of the project Image Credit: Supplied

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is part of a broader development plan that also includes Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which will be awarded this November. This project will double the intersection’s capacity, cut the delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute.”

He added: “The project serves various key locations including the DWTC, the region’s largest venue for events and international exhibitions for over 40 years hosting major events such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, and Gulfood Exhibitions among others. The project also serves the DIFC, a leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, as well as communities like Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors.”

The project serves various key locations including the DWTC and DIFC, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors.

Five bridges

The project includes the construction of five bridges providing free-flowing traffic in various directions:

• A two-lane bridge will be constructed on the upper level extending 1,000 metres from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Deira, with a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour.

• Two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 metres connecting Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd of December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour.

• Two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 metres from Al Majles Street to 2nd of December Street to connect Al Mustaqbal Street with 2nd of December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour.

Concurrent projects

Al Tayer said the DWTC Roundabout Development Project is being undertaken concurrently with another road development project in the area. RTA has recently awarded the contract for Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project; which includes upgrading four major intersections and constructing bridges spanning 4,300 metres together with roads extending 14km. This project serves residential and new development areas with a projected population of over 420,000 people by 2030. It is expected to reduce the travel time from 20 minutes to five minutes and improve the traffic flow by 75 per cent.