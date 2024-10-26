Dubai: The UAE’s new federal decree to lower the minimum age for obtaining a driving licence to 17 has been welcomed by teens and parents. On Friday, the UAE became the first country in the GCC to announce this decision.

Aadit Mukherjee, a Year 13 student, said: “I turned 17 on third of this month [October] and I have been eagerly waiting to drive. I plan to obtain my license by next summer, so I can enjoy more freedom and quality time with my family before heading abroad for my studies.”

The Indian expat considers the law as “a valuable step for young people preparing for life beyond school”.

“Being able to drive will significantly aid me by giving me more independence to get around on my own and better manage my commitments, like internships or meeting friends, without always relying on others,” added Aadit.

Sudanese student Obai Musa is 17 and has already started taking his driving classes. He is now hopeful that he will not have to wait till he turns 18 to get his licence, which was the case earlier.

“It would be great not just for me but for my family and friends also as I am planning to continue studying in the UAE,” said the Year 12 student.

“Lowering the driving age limit would benefit the economy and the community.”

Helping parents

Fatma Saeed Al Slaich, an 18-year-old Emirati student, said: “I thought I would have at least one year of being the only sibling with a license. Now, my younger brother, who is 17, is going to benefit from this law, and I’m just hoping he won’t get his licence before I do,” she said, laughing.

Currently attending her driving classes, Fatma is eager to ease her parents’ burden when she plans to start attending a university here in January 2025. “Me having a licence will free up time for them to drive my three siblings to school.”

Balancing independence, safety

She said lowering the age limit will help many students obtain their licences before going abroad for higher studies, as the learning process varies and can take several months.

“The extra year provides more time to practice without the pressure of university deadlines. I know many students who couldn’t get their licences because they were in the middle of their driving classes over the summer, then had to move abroad before finishing their classes or passing their tests.

“I think this law will give 17-year-olds the chance to go through the proper learning process and get a licence, rather than risking driving unlicensed just to assert independence. By making it possible for them to drive legally, this law reduces the chance of untrained, inexperienced drivers on the road, making it safer for everyone.”

What parents say

Richa Singh, mother of Year 11 student Tejasva, welcomed the government’s move, saying it would give students independence and help them become more self-reliant.

She hoped that her son, who turns 17 next August, could handle his own transportation to school, swimming classes, and tutoring if he would get his driving licence soon after turning 17.

International licence

Singh also highlighted the advantage for students planning to study abroad like her son.

“Many students would go overseas from the UAE to pursue higher studies. Due to the high credibility of the UAE driving licence, it would boost their chances to qualify early to obtain international driving licence as well. I feel it will really benefit children in their freshman years to become more independent and self-reliant and can manage their daily chores themselves. As parents we also feel it will be pocket friendly and help in managing time efficiently,” she said.

Romanian expat Alina Radut, a mother to 15-year-old Alexia, shared her perspective on the new law from a parent’s viewpoint.