Now in force

In a statement regarding the new school transport policy, which was recently adopted and has come into effect, the Department explained that schools are required to provide school transportation services to their students, either directly or through designated external operators, in accordance with the executive regulations related to the organisation of school transport services in Abu Dhabi.

Schools must also provide any necessary support or related services for students with additional educational needs to benefit from school bus services. In exceptional cases where school transport services cannot be provided to individual students, the school must request an exemption from the Integrated Transport Centre (now also known as Abu Dhabi Mobility).

Behaviour on bus

According to the new policy, schools must ensure that their student behaviour policies include provisions for behaviour during the bus journey. Students are expected to treat the school bus environment as an extension of the school environment and adhere to school rules related to behaviour during the journey. The department added that schools are responsible for communicating with parents and providing educational information according to the Abu Dhabi Guideline for the Regulation of School Bus Traffic.

Drop-off rules

ADEK also pointed out that the duration of the school bus journey must not exceed the time set by the Integrated Transport Centre from the pickup point to the final drop-off point and vice versa. Students must be picked up and dropped off at designated points according to the Abu Dhabi Guideline for the Regulation of School Bus Traffic. The bus supervisor must ensure that a parent or an adult appointed by the parent is present to receive each student under the age of 11 at the drop-off point. If no such adult is present, the supervisor must notify the school so that the child can be returned after the other students have been dropped off. School buses should not be used to transport passengers other than students.

The Department added that older siblings (15 years and older) are allowed to receive their younger siblings (grade 1 and above) instead of the parent-appointed adult, but only when the parent submits a signed consent form to the school. Schools are not responsible in the event of any incidents resulting from this policy. Schools must establish a plan to address parents’ concerns, with safety being the primary consideration when evaluating complaints.

Bus fees

The Department stressed that operators must propose school bus fees based on the bus fee standards set by the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, and these must be approved by ADEK.

It also stated that students must be transported on field trips using school buses that meet the technical requirements outlined in the Abu Dhabi Guideline for the Regulation of School Bus Traffic. This includes trips covering distances greater than 80km. If it becomes necessary to use tourist buses, they must meet the following technical requirements: seat belts, fire extinguishers, an automatic engine fire suppression system, first aid kits, emergency exits, cameras (if available), comprehensive insurance for the driver and passengers, and registration of the tourist buses in the fleet system at the Integrated Transport Centre.