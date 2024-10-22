Dubai: The UAE Journalists Association has unveiled an ambitious four-year strategy (2025-2028), marked by the launch of the Emirates Journalism Award, which aims to celebrate and recognise outstanding contributions by national media professionals and institutions.

• Inspiring Media Personality, which honours individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing the media landscape in the UAE;

• Innovative Media Foundationm which recognises organizations that have achieved a significant transformation in how content is presented; • Silver Pen Award dedicated to exceptional journalistic work that combines creativity and quality to address critical issues with impactful solutions.

The strategy was announced during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Association’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Fadila Al Muaini, chairperson of the Association; Hassan Omran Al Shamsi, treasurer of the Association, and several journalists.

The unveiling of the new strategy aligns with the association’s upcoming silver jubilee celebrations in January 2025, marking a significant milestone since its establishment in 2000. This step underscores the Association’s commitment to continuing its mission of keeping pace with rapid developments across the economic, cultural, social and political sectors in the UAE.

It also demonstrates the Association’s dedication to remaining true to its message of being a cornerstone of journalistic development, upholding the principles of press freedom, supporting state policies, and serving as a platform for informed discourse.

New headquarters

In her speech, Fadila Al Muaini expressed her profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his patronage and guidance in establishing a state-of-the-art headquarters for the Association.

She emphasised that the new facility, built to the highest international standards, reflects the UAE’s progressive vision and its modern image. The headquarters is set to become a vital hub, offering integrated logistics services and advanced amenities, serving as a haven for journalists, Association members, and guests alike, and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a beacon of creativity and innovation.

‘The Story of the UAE’

Al Muaini stated that the strategy encompasses the enhancement of the association’s digital infrastructure by revamping its website into an engaging, integrated platform for both members and visitors. The updated platform is designed to showcase the UAE’s inspiring journey of development and progress under the title ‘The Story of the UAE’. It will offer a historical narrative that chronicles the evolution of journalism in the UAE, tracing its roots from the early beginnings to the present day.

“As part of its strategy, the Association will focus on documenting the contributions of the first pioneers in the UAE press,” Al Muaini said.

The association chairperson proudly announced the launch of the Media Innovation Centre, designed to serve as a hub for ideas and media initiatives. The centre will provide spaces for exchanging ideas and launching innovative projects that contribute to the advancement of journalism and media, particularly through the integration of artificial intelligence. Additionally, it will offer professional programmes, including the ‘Toastmasters’ programme, aimed at developing communication and leadership skills.

Al Muaini emphasised that the strategic objectives extend beyond the present, aiming to build a bright future for journalism in the UAE. The association believes that national identity must be central to its mission, actively working to reinforce the national identity by supporting aspiring youth. The goal is to cultivate a new generation of creative young journalists equipped to continue the legacy and shape the future of both Arab and international media.

Building awareness

Moreover, the association is committed to educating the youth through advanced workshops designed to help them navigate and understand virtual warfare, including the spread of rumours and harmful ideas often referred to as “electronic flies”. To further engage young people, the Association plans to introduce journalistic learning initiatives, which will have a positive impact on guiding and mentoring students in their understanding of the media landscape, Al Muaini stressed.