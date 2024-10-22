Abu Dhabi: The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts through the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign, as the capital Abu Dhabi hosted on Tuesday the collection and packing of relief aid supplies at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with the participation of thousands of volunteers.

These efforts come in line with the directives of the UAE leadership, aiming to support the Lebanese people during the crises they are currently facing.

The event included the collection of more than 10,000 relief baskets and packages, supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority. Since the launch of the campaign on October 8, five such community activities have now been organised, during which more than 40,000 relief packages have been prepared and assembled in total.

The first was held on October 12 in Dubai, the second on October 13 in Abu Dhabi, the third on October 19 in Sharjah, the fourth on October 20 in Dubai, and the fifth today, Tuesday, in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Red Crescent organised the relief aid collection, which included food items and supplies for women and children Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

On Tuesday afternoon, the activities continued under the campaign, based on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Volunteers were out in full force to lend a helping hand Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

The activities at ADNEC on Tuesday were directed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC. The Authority managed and organised the relief aid collection activities, which included food items and supplies for women and children.

People of all age groups and backgrounds joined the community effort Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERC, emphasised the UAE’s global humanitarian role in responding swiftly to provide relief to the affected, injured, and those in need, especially in disaster, conflict, and crisis zones. In a media statement, he said: “The UAE continues its humanitarian and charitable work in various countries of the world, providing aid to develop communities, bring happiness to people, and achieve security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world. This stems from the enduring humanitarian legacy established by the [UAE’s Founding Father], the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, and reinforced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

He added: “The UAE people follow this noble path in all circumstances and times.”