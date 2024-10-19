Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah buzzed with energy and purpose as thousands of community members gathered for the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ relief aid collection event on Saturday.

Following successful rounds in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah edition is also part of the larger humanitarian effort organised in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The Big Heart Foundation. The initiative aims to provide essential aid to families affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

From the early morning hours, volunteers worked together to pack essentials such as food supplies, hygiene products, and winter items.

‘It’s so heartening’

Alya Al Matrooshi, media officer at The Big Heart Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the large turnout on a weekend.

“It’s so heartening to see so many people come together for a common cause. It’s amazing to see their efforts. They left their homes early to be here,” she said.

Strangers came together to lend a hand to the national drive in support of people in Lebanon affected by the conflict Image Credit: Amna Alansaari/Gulf News

Community members, young and old, packed supplies such as oil, wheat, sugar, salt, canned food, tea, dates, biscuits, blankets, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, among other items.

Sara Khaled Nofal, an 11-year-old volunteer from Jordan with Sharjah Charity International, felt proud to be part of the initiative.

Sara during the community initiative in Sharjah on Saturday Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

“I get emotional when I see videos of small children affected by the crisis in Lebanon and Gaza. So when I got this opportunity, I knew I had to do my part. I’m always praying for them and hoping for their safety,” Sara said.

The initiative highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to timely humanitarian assistance.

Messages of hope

As volunteers continued to arrive throughout the afternoon, gathering around tables laden with supplies, the event not only served as a platform for sending aid but also raised awareness about the struggles faced by people in Lebanon.

During the event, children in UAE wrote messages of hope and solidarity with their counterparts in Lebanon Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

While volunteers worked tirelessly to pack boxes, a group of children painted backpacks, while others wrote inspiring messages and drew the Lebanese flag on a large paper roll.

“Our brothers don’t have homes in Lebanon. We are drawing a home on the bags for them. We are here to give them hope,” the children said.

‘Worsening situation’

Assaf Doumit, Consul General of Lebanon in Dubai, was moved by the show of support.

Doumit at Expo Centre Sharjah, the venue for Saturday's community effort for the Lebanon relief campaign Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

“The number of people participating in this campaign gives you a feeling that you are not alone. We witnessed this in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and now here in Sharjah,” Doumit said.

“The situation in Lebanon is getting worse. More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced, and there are many fatalities and injuries due to the ongoing aggression.

“I thank all the participants in this campaign. The call by the UAE Rulers has been answered by the community here.

“The Lebanese people and the government need much more help as the situation worsens because of the war. Hopefully, the aggression ends soon,” Doumit added.

‘Timely response’

Stephen Anderson, director of the World Food Programme and representative to the GCC region, pointed out that around 1.3 million people, especially women, children, and the elderly, have been affected in Lebanon.

Anderson at the humanitarian event in Sharjah on Saturday Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

“This campaign to send essential humanitarian items to the people of Lebanon is a timely response, and the World Food Programme welcomes it,” Anderson said, noting that food aid from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is reaching 250,000 people in Lebanon.

“The World Food Programme is already responding on the ground with this [MBRGI] food aid, but these efforts need to continue.