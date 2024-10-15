Dubai: In continuation of the national relief campaign, ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai will host a second aid collection drive on Sunday, October 20, from 9am to 1pm.

The first event at DEC was held on October 12, with 4,000 volunteers contributing 200 tonnes of food supplies, relief materials and shelter equipment.

The public response to the campaign, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has been massive.

The campaign’s implementation is being overseen by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The campaign to collect cash and in-kind donations is carried out in cooperation with various humanitarian institutions and charitable associations in the country.

As the campaign for the people of Lebanon carries on into its second week, the collection and packing of food parcels and shelter supplies will also be organised on Saturday, October 19, at Expo Centre Sharjah, from 9am to 1pm.

Contributors can also deliver their in-kind donations to the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) warehouses in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, or the ERC warehouses in Dubai or any of its offices in the UAE.