Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah will host the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign on Saturday, October 19, from 8am to 1pm, aimed at collecting relief aid for the Lebanese people. The initiative is organised in collaboration with The Big Heart Foundation and will involve over 1,000 volunteers working to prepare 10,000 food parcels.

Launched in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by the ongoing crisis, the nationwide campaign aims to collect donations from the public in collaboration with humanitarian and charitable organisations.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, executive director of Sharjah Charity International, has called on the public to contribute to the campaign through cash and material donations to support the Lebanese people.