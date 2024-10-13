Abu Dhabi: The donation event held on Sunday at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal 1, Abu Dhabi Ports, as part of the two-week ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign, which kicked off on October 8, collected 250 tonnes of relief materials from diverse segments of society in Abu Dhabi.

The aid gathered during the event will help people in Lebanon suffering from the impact of the ongoing conflict.

The in-kind donations were mobilised per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The aid collection was organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with the participation of more than 4,400 volunteers from various nationalities who packed 10,000 baskets of supplies.

Residents from across nationalities and age groups came together in Abu Dhabi this morning to participate in the “Emirates With You, Lebanon” campaign. Image Credit: Photo: Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, stressed the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and Lebanon, which has been evident on Sunday in the wide public participation in activities to collect humanitarian relief aid for its people facing the crisis.

Al Mazrouei also referred to the spirit of human solidarity that characterizes the diverse segments of UAE society, consisting of various nationalities, cultures, and ethnicities, who rose to the occasion to extend a helping hand to the people of Lebanon in their difficult circumstances.

Around 24 donor and volunteer organizations participated in the activities of collecting relief aid at the cruise terminal in Abu Dhabi Ports, including the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Ahmed bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity Association, the International Humanitarian City, the Big Heart Foundation, the Emirates Foundation, the UAE Volunteers Foundation, the Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Fujairah Charity Association, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the International Charitable Works Organisation, the Emirates Charity Association, the Sharjah Charity House, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Dubai Charity Association, and the Day for Dubai.