Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, stated that this aid reflects the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to stand by those in need, particularly by providing essential support during times of crisis.

“This support for our Lebanese brothers and sisters, delivered through MBRGI in partnership with the WFP, demonstrates the UAE’s continued dedication to providing aid to those facing crises and humanitarian challenges in the Arab world,” said Al Gergawi. He added that MBRGI continues to develop programmes and partnerships to fulfil the UAE leadership’s vision of extending support to neighboring countries.