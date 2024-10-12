Dubai: The relief aid collection event as part of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign at the Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai has concluded, with 24 Emirati donor institutions and 4,000 volunteers contributing 200 tonnes of food supplies, relief materials and shelter equipment.

Led by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and business owners, and organised by Dubai Cares under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the event saw massive participation from various segments of the Dubai community.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares, pointed to the keenness of the country’s wise leadership in directing swift humanitarian response to people affected by crises and emergencies across the world.

He added that the coordination of all UAE entities working in the humanitarian space with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council helps provide medical, food and shelter assistance to countries, communities and peoples affected by crises and conflicts in a way that ensures early recovery and meets the essential needs for the stability of societies.