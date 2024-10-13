Abu Dhabi: In line with the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the campaign to collect, assemble and pack relief supplies for Lebanon began in the capital this morning.
The initiative is part of the national relief campaign “Emirates With You, Lebanon”, and was conducted under the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of the Presidential Court for Developmental Affairs and Martyrs’ Families and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council,
The campaign is aimed at supporting Lebanese people and has been organised by the Emirates Red Crescent. Thousands of volunteers, both citizens and residents from various sections of society rallied to support Lebanon by preparing relief packages, including food parcels as well as packages specifically designed for children and women.
Volunteers, including men, women, and children, lined up in long queues to enter the Relief Package Assembly Centre at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal under Abu Dhabi Ports Group where the relief supplies are being packed.
It showcased a sense of community, solidarity and eagerness of various groups to participate in volunteer work.
Over 10,000 relief packages are expected to be packed today. Hundreds of aid packages were completed within the first hour of the campaign launch itself.
Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Chehab Dandan thanked the UAE leadership for launching the relief campaign and its humanitarian support for the Lebanese people in the current circumstances.