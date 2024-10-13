The campaign is aimed at supporting Lebanese people and has been organised by the Emirates Red Crescent. Thousands of volunteers, both citizens and residents from various sections of society rallied to support Lebanon by preparing relief packages, including food parcels as well as packages specifically designed for children and women.

Residents from across nationalities and age groups came together in Abu Dhabi this morning to participate in the “Emirates With You, Lebanon” campaign. Image Credit: Photo: Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Volunteers, including men, women, and children, lined up in long queues to enter the Relief Package Assembly Centre at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal under Abu Dhabi Ports Group where the relief supplies are being packed.

It showcased a sense of community, solidarity and eagerness of various groups to participate in volunteer work.

Hundreds of aid packages were completed within the first hour of the campaign launch itself. Image Credit: Supplied

Over 10,000 relief packages are expected to be packed today. Hundreds of aid packages were completed within the first hour of the campaign launch itself.

Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Chehab Dandan thanked the UAE leadership for launching the relief campaign and its humanitarian support for the Lebanese people in the current circumstances.