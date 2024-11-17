Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the UAE has announced that students previously unable to enrol in higher education institutions for not clearing the EmSAT test may now reapply for university admission, provided they meet the updated criteria of their desired institutions.

The ministry stated on its official website that the cancellation of the EmSAT test will not compromise the quality of educational outcomes. Instead, the decision aims to provide universities with greater flexibility in defining their admission requirements without impacting the evaluation and structure of their academic programmes.

The ministry clarified that higher education institutions can offer opportunities to students who were previously unable to enrol due to non-clearance of EmSAT, allowing them to join academic programmes based on institutional capacity, available tracks and other organisational criteria.

Federal institutions will prioritise funding for graduates of the current academic year and male students who have completed their national service requirements within two semesters.

Recently, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research officially announced the cancellation of EmSAT for Grade 12 students. This decision grants universities greater flexibility to attract students based on their academic and professional aspirations.

Efficiency of EmSAT

In response to frequently asked questions about the EmSAT cancellation, the ministry reaffirmed that the decision aligns with broader efforts to enhance the national education system and expand higher education opportunities. The decision to cancel EmSAT was made following comprehensive evaluations of student needs, institutional requirements and labour market expectations to develop the education sector and improve its outcomes.

Equivalency requirements

The ministry announced updates to the equivalency system for Grade 12 students in private schools following the American curriculum. With the cancellation of EmSAT, students must now achieve a minimum score of 61 on the TOEFL and at least 450 on the SAT 1 Math Reasoning Test. However, students who have taken EmSAT before November 3, 2024, may use their test results to fulfil equivalency requirements under the approved standards.

Students who previously failed to obtain equivalency for their high school certificates due to EmSAT requirements can now reapply through the ministry’s official website.

University admission standards

The ministry is collaborating with universities to enhance the quality and efficiency of higher education. This involves developing new evaluation criteria focused on institutional outcomes rather than relying on a single standardised test for admissions. Universities are now empowered to define their admission requirements, playing an active role in preparing students for the labour market. The response from higher education institutions has been positive, appreciating the increased flexibility and shared responsibility in admissions, the ministry stated.

Alternative tests

With the cancellation of EmSAT, universities now have greater autonomy to establish their admission criteria based on academic and professional requirements. Students and parents are encouraged to directly consult universities to understand their specific requirements. For students who previously passed EmSAT and are already enrolled in universities, there are no new test requirements to continue their studies.

Scholarships

The ministry confirmed that cancelling EmSAT will not impact students’ eligibility for scholarships. Scholarship criteria remain determined by individual universities, and students are advised to refer to their desired institutions for specific requirements. Universities are also mandated to publish their admission and scholarship criteria on their websites to ensure transparency.

The cancellation of EmSAT will not affect admission criteria for international universities, as students can rely on globally recognised standardised tests. This decision aligns with the UAE government’s vision of simplifying university admission processes and expanding educational opportunities for students.