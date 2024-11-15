Moden decision-making

Key stakeholders heard from Major Dr Essa Basaeed, Head of Data Management Section at the General Department of AI in Dubai Police, about advanced techniques to convert information into actionable knowledge, focusing on ways to align insights with market trends and future demands

“Data is the backbone of modern decision-making. When converted into strategic knowledge, it has the power to shape markets, improve services, and drive innovation,” said Maj. Dr Basaeed, who also shared insights on how Dubai Police has been leveraging AI and data-driven solutions to enhance public services.

Accidents reporting

Dr Basaeed further elaborated the minor accident reporting process Dubai Police are currently ‘piloting’: “Right now, photos are reviewed by a police officer to determine who is at fault, and then forwarded to the relevant parties. With AI integration, this process will be streamlined, reducing human intervention while still allowing officers to validate when necessary. The system will also assist insurance companies in accurately estimating repair costs, making the entire process faster and more efficient.

“Additionally, we are developing other internal projects, such as the ‘Hot Spot’ system, which uses live data to predict the likelihood of incidents in specific areas. This enables duty officers to focus on high-priority zones before their shifts, optimising patrols and further improving our emergency response times, which are already widely recognised for their efficiency.”

AI Integration

Earlier this June, the Dubai Police General Command announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) systems into 29 administrative operations across various departments.