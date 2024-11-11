Dubai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, renowned for her portrayal of complex characters in Hindi films and series, knew that her debut superhero novel, Zeba, would defy conventions and challenge the traditional tropes surrounding female protagonists.

In a session at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair moderated by Gulf News Entertainment Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Qureshi spoke about the endearing appeal of a reluctant female superhero, one who defies traditional ideals of perfection in favor of authenticity.

Qureshi’s fantasy fiction work revolves around Zeba, a 30-something, sassy superhero who is tasked with saving the world. She’s flawed, vulnerable, and doesn’t always have it all figured out.

“I’ve always loved the idea of imperfect people doing heroic things,” said Huma, explaining that Zeba’s relatability lies in her imperfections.

“It allows all of us to believe that there’s a little bit of a hero inside us.”

Huma Qureshi speaks about her writing process and her love for a flawed-but-fierce superhero protagonist in her debut novel 'Zeba'. The session was moderated by Gulf News Entertainment Editor, Manjusha Radhakrishnan

The portrayal of Zeba’s vulnerability was a deliberate choice. She’s a caped crusader in a hijab who admits that saving the world is stressful and that a therapist is a must if violence is her way of life. She wears her confusion and uncertainty on her fashionable sleeves.

“She often doesn’t know what direction to take … There’s a lot of people, I think, who identify with it. Because at least when I was in my teens, I thought 30-year-olds had it all figured out! Then you reach that age and realise, ‘Not really. There’s still so much left to do,’” said Qureshi.

In contrast to many stories where female characters are either idealised or painted in extreme shades, Huma’s Zeba exists in the grey. In the book, Zeba’s described as something like Wasabi, the potent Japanese horseradish paste eaten with sushi, that’s often an acquired taste.

“For male characters, we have that range somehow, but not so much for women … Either they’re put on a pedestal, or they’re supposed to be this vamp or this victim. I feel there are many shades in between, and it would be nice to have that kind of nuance in popular culture.”

The novel, which blends elements of fantasy and reality, features an ensemble of characters who take turns telling the story. Zeba, who was abandoned by birth by her biological parents and later adopted by her wealthy relatives, is grappling with abandonment issues and trauma from childhood. Her biological father, The Great Khan, plays the wicked emperor of a fictional oil-rich kingdom. This narrative choice allows readers to see events from different perspectives, said Huma.

Huma's COVID musings?

Huma, who describes writing as her fun “side hustle,” says her novel-writing journey had a life of its own. The 2020 pandemic provided her with the time and space to focus on writing.

“I started writing during COVID. I wanted to write this for a film or television, but I thought that was too clichéd,” Huma said, recalling how she considered adapting the story into a comic book before settling on the novel. “I tried to jam with comic book creators, but that didn’t work out. I decided to go for the cooler thing—write a book. I have always wanted my own IP [Intellectual Property],” she added.

Huma Qureshi turns author with 'Zeba', a novel about a sassy superhero

For Huma, the writing process was as creative and spontaneous as her acting. She prefers to write in the mornings.

“It’s free-flowing, lucid writing. I just pour everything out and then see if it makes any sense. While all this sounds cool, it’s also known as vomit-writing,” said Huma with a laugh.

The Maharani star added that while she sometimes questioned her abilities as a writer, she didn’t let that stop her.

“It’s about being brave and just doing it, worrying later about whether it’s any good.” She also urged her fans to write in an authentic and earnest voice. Her tip? Don't do it for the validation alone, do it for your soul.

The vulnerability of writing was another challenge Huma faced.

“It felt very intimate and personal,” she admitted, especially since the book explores themes of identity and self-worth. “Sometimes, I’d wonder if Zeba was me speaking or if it was her. But as a writer, you can’t filter your thoughts.”

Huma’s shift from acting to writing was not just about creating a new project but also about giving her perspective on the female experience in a more direct way.

“I feel like a lot of female-centric roles are written by people who don’t fully understand the female experience. This book was my chance to write the female protagonist I wanted to see—someone real, not a pedestal figure or a victim.”

