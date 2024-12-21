Dubai: Some movies captivate audiences from start to finish, while others fail to hold attention, leading viewers to leave midway. Then there are films that attract repeat visitors who come back just to watch a specific scene. Recognising these varied viewing patterns, PVR Inox in India has introduced a groundbreaking billing model that charges audiences only for the time they spend watching a movie, media outlets in the country reported.

Dubbed the ‘Pay for What You Watch’ model, the concept is branded as 'FLEXI Show'. This innovative approach allows moviegoers to pay a prorated amount based on how much of the film they watch.

Renaud Palliere, Chief Executive Officer of the Luxury Collection and Innovation at PVR Inox, emphasised the importance of innovation in entertainment offerings, stating that the company must continually adapt to meet the evolving expectations of its customers, Business Standard reported.

Currently, the 'FLEXI Show' model is available in select cinemas across Delhi and Gurugram. In its second phase, it will roll out to additional Tier-I cities. However, viewers opting for this flexible viewing experience will incur a 10% surcharge.

Explaining how the system works, Palliere said: “We will use advanced technology, such as AI-powered video analytics, to monitor who is seated in the auditorium. The ticket is linked to your seat, so the system tracks your arrival and departure. Based on this, it calculates how much of the movie you’ve watched and determines your refund according to predefined brackets.”

Refunds are issued depending on how much of the movie remains unwatched. For instance:

If 50% of the movie is left, viewers receive a 50% refund.

If 25–50% remains, they are refunded 30%.

If more than 50% remains, the refund goes up to 60%.