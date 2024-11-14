Sharjah: Emirati aviation expert and author Ahmed Hussein Bukalla presented his latest work, The Journey of the Aviation Sector in the UAE — COVID-19 Pandemic, at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair.
This new release provides an in-depth exploration of the pandemic’s impact on the UAE’s aviation industry, examining the challenges faced, strategic responses, and future-focused recovery measures shaping the sector.
Key topics
Spanning 88 years of UAE aviation history, from the establishment of the GCC’s first airport in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia area, the book traces the evolution of the sector and how the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic transformed its rapid growth trajectory. Key topics include international travel restrictions, stringent health protocols, social distancing measures, and the structural adjustments that marked this era. Bukalla highlights the sector’s swift adaptability in an evolving global landscape.
Pandemic impact
“This book is not only a narrative on the pandemic’s impact on aviation; it’s a blueprint for resilience and adaptation,” Bukalla remarked. “It showcases the commitment and ingenuity of an industry that remains essential to global connectivity.”
Central themes in the book examine the UAE aviation sector’s comprehensive response to the pandemic, including border closures, health regulations, and operational shifts essential for continuity. Bukalla also provides a detailed analysis of the health and safety initiatives introduced by airlines and airports, such as enhanced sanitation practices, health screenings, and distancing protocols. Financial impacts are analysed in depth, covering airline revenue declines, workforce adjustments, and support from the UAE government, ICAO, and WHO in setting international safety benchmarks and offering financial relief.
Emerging trends
The book further explores emerging trends, such as digitalisation, investments in fuel-efficient aircraft, and the role of cross-border cooperation in future-proofing the industry. It serves as a vital resource for decision-makers, policy experts, and researchers.
Bukalla concludes with forward-looking recommendations for enhancing sector resilience, emphasising the need for strengthened digital infrastructure, strategic public-private partnerships, and effective crisis-management frameworks.