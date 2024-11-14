Key topics

Spanning 88 years of UAE aviation history, from the establishment of the GCC’s first airport in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia area, the book traces the evolution of the sector and how the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic transformed its rapid growth trajectory. Key topics include international travel restrictions, stringent health protocols, social distancing measures, and the structural adjustments that marked this era. Bukalla highlights the sector’s swift adaptability in an evolving global landscape.

Pandemic impact

“This book is not only a narrative on the pandemic’s impact on aviation; it’s a blueprint for resilience and adaptation,” Bukalla remarked. “It showcases the commitment and ingenuity of an industry that remains essential to global connectivity.”

Central themes in the book examine the UAE aviation sector’s comprehensive response to the pandemic, including border closures, health regulations, and operational shifts essential for continuity. Bukalla also provides a detailed analysis of the health and safety initiatives introduced by airlines and airports, such as enhanced sanitation practices, health screenings, and distancing protocols. Financial impacts are analysed in depth, covering airline revenue declines, workforce adjustments, and support from the UAE government, ICAO, and WHO in setting international safety benchmarks and offering financial relief.

Emerging trends

The book further explores emerging trends, such as digitalisation, investments in fuel-efficient aircraft, and the role of cross-border cooperation in future-proofing the industry. It serves as a vital resource for decision-makers, policy experts, and researchers.