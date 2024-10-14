The campaign was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.