Al Asayel Street rises to 80 km/h as RTA adjusts limits on five major routes across Dubai
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Dubai Police, began enforcing new speed limits on five major roads across the emirate on Sunday, November 1, with limits increased on three roads and reduced on two.
The changes apply in both directions along the affected sections of the five roads.
On Al Asayel Street, the speed limit has increased from 60 to 80 km/h between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street.
The limit on Al Mustaqbal Street has risen from 60 to 70 km/h along the section between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street, while the maximum speed on Latifa bint Hamdan Street has increased from 60 to 70 km/h between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
Meanwhile, the speed limit on Al Rebat Street has been reduced from 100 to 90 km/h between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The limit on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street has also been lowered from 80 to 70 km/h along the section between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.
The RTA has updated traffic signs displaying the legal speed limits on the affected road sections in accordance with approved specifications and standards.
Speed cameras on the affected roads have also been reprogrammed to enforce the revised limits, with the changes scheduled to be ready for implementation by Sunday, November 1, 2026.