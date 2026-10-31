RTA urges drivers to use four alternative routes and plan journeys ahead of Sunday's ride
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the temporary closure of three major roads for six and a half hours on Sunday, November 1, for Dubai Ride 2026, with motorists advised to use four alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.
The closures will be in effect from 3am to 9.30am, while Dubai Metro will operate extended hours, starting at 3am and running until midnight to help participants travel to and from the event.
The affected roads include Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre junction and Al Safa Bridge, Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and one direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
The RTA identified four alternative routes for motorists: Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Street, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.
The authority urged drivers to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic signs and directions during the closures.
To facilitate travel for participants, the RTA extended Dubai Metro operating hours on Sunday, with services beginning at 3am and continuing until midnight.
Metro users were advised to ensure they have sufficient credit on their nol cards, with a minimum balance of Dh30 to cover their return journeys.
The authority also urged passengers to respect the personal space of others, allow commuters to exit trains before boarding, and avoid obstructing movement on station platforms and near train doors.