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UAE banks set to introduce new rules on loan transfers from January 2027

Borrowers may have to complete a minimum repayment period before switching banks

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The rules would also specify whether the restrictions apply solely to personal loans or extend to other banking liabilities.
The rules would also specify whether the restrictions apply solely to personal loans or extend to other banking liabilities.
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Dubai: The UAE banking sector is moving towards introducing new regulations governing the transfer of customers' outstanding loans between banks from January 1, 2027, requiring borrowers to remain with their original lender for a specified period before switching to another bank, according to a banking source quoted by Emarat Al Youm.

The proposed measures would require borrowers to make a minimum number of instalment payments before transferring their outstanding debt to another lender, the source, who requested anonymity, said.

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The move is aimed at regulating customer transfers and curbing frequent switching between banks to take advantage of competing financing offers.

The source said the proposed rules, if approved, would establish a clearer framework governing how long borrowers must remain with their original lender before applying to transfer their loans.

The measures are expected to discourage customers from switching banks shortly after obtaining financing, while promoting greater stability in lending relationships.

"The proposed measures are expected to reduce practices involving the repeated closure and refinancing of loans over short periods, along with the associated administrative procedures and financing costs," the source said.

"They would also strengthen banks' ability to plan their loan portfolios and manage associated risks."

Different financing arrangements

According to the source, the proposed regulations would take into account different types of financing and borrowers' circumstances.

They are expected to clarify how the mandatory waiting period would be calculated, the minimum number of instalments required and any potential exemptions.

The rules would also specify whether the restrictions apply solely to personal loans or extend to other banking liabilities.

Banks compete for borrowers

The anticipated changes come amid intensifying competition among UAE banks to attract customers seeking to transfer existing loans and financing arrangements.

Since relevant banking departments were informed of the proposed measures, lenders have been offering incentives including lower interest rates or profit margins, restructuring of monthly repayments and grace periods before instalments become payable.

Some offers provide repayment deferrals ranging from seven to 12 months for UAE nationals and six to nine months for expatriates.

However, such arrangements may increase the overall cost of borrowing or extend repayment periods, depending on contractual terms.

Borrowers are therefore advised to compare their total financial obligations rather than focusing solely on lower monthly instalments or temporary repayment holidays.

The source stressed that the final details of the proposed regulations, including the mandatory waiting period, minimum instalment requirements and implementation date, remain subject to official confirmation.

The scope and potential impact of the measures on the UAE lending market will become clearer once the relevant regulatory instructions are formally announced.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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