Organised by Dubai AI Campus, part of the DIFC, in collaboration with the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the festival is being held under the theme ‘Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity’, with a focus on exploring the next phase of AI adoption.



Investing in Promising Sectors

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to take a proactive approach to investing in promising sectors and advanced technologies that create new opportunities for economic growth.



Sheikh Hamdan noted that artificial intelligence has become one of the world's most significant drivers of technological and economic progress, offering immense opportunities to transform businesses and develop innovative solutions.



“Our priority is to position Dubai at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, a flexible regulatory environment and access to the world's best talent and expertise. This will enable companies and innovators to develop AI technologies and translate their potential into sustainable economic value,”Dubai Crown Prince added.



Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the important role of the Dubai International Financial Centre in realising this vision by bringing together technology companies, innovators, investors and global institutions within an integrated ecosystem that further strengthens Dubai's position as a leading global hub for technology and innovation.



He was briefed by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, on the progress and impact of Dubai AI Campus, which has exceeded its original five-year target for the number of companies and investment volumes two years ahead of schedule.