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Know Your Artist: Hans Zimmer, Abida Parveen and the stars lighting up November in the UAE

Here’s a closer look at each artist, along with dates, venues and ticket prices

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Oscar winner Hans Zimmer will perform in Abu Dhabi in November.
Oscar winner Hans Zimmer will perform in Abu Dhabi in November.
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November is a strong month for live shows in the UAE. A film-score legend, two of South Asia’s most celebrated voices, a French-Moroccan comic and a Lebanese ballad singer are all heading to stages in Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few weeks. Hans Zimmer brings his orchestra and band to Etihad Arena, while Abida Parveen and Kailash Kher come together for one night at Dubai World Trade Centre. Amine Radi and Fadel Chaker round out the month on Yas Island. Here’s a closer look at each artist, along with dates, venues and ticket prices so you can plan ahead.

1) Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer is one of the best-known film composers working today. His scores include The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar and Dune, and he has won both Oscars and Grammys. His style blends orchestral writing with electronic production, an approach that has shaped a lot of modern film music. His most recent score, for F1: The Movie, earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

In concert, Zimmer performs with his 19-piece band, an orchestra and a choir, arranging music from his films into longer suites with lighting and visuals. His last Abu Dhabi visit, in June 2025, added a second show due to demand.

  • When: Friday, November 13, 8.30pm (doors open at 7pm)

  • Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Tickets: From Dh1095 Platinumlist (only ones remaining now, selling fast)

2) Borderless Melodies: Abida Parveen & Kailash Kher

Abida Parveen is a Pakistani singer often described as the Queen of Sufi music. Over several decades, she has become known for long, devotional performances of classical Sufi poetry.

Kailash Kher is an Indian singer whose style draws on folk and Sufi traditions. He is known for a number of popular Bollywood songs and for energetic live shows.

The concert is the first edition of Borderless Melodies, a new series that brings together artists from different countries and musical traditions.

  • When: Friday, November 13, 9pm (doors open at 7pm)

  • Where: Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

  • Tickets: From Dh149 on Platinumlist

3) Amine Radi: La Suivette

Amine Radi is a Moroccan-born comedian based in France. His stand-up draws on everyday situations such as family, relationships and cultural differences, and he is known for an animated, often improvised delivery. He has a large following across the French-speaking world.

He performs his show La Suivette at Etihad Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The show is in French and Arabic.

  • When: Thursday, November 19, 7.15pm (doors open 75 minutes before the show)

  • Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Tickets: From Dh250 on Platinumlist

4) Fadel Chaker & Mohamed Fadel Chaker

Fadel Chaker is a Lebanese singer known for romantic ballads, including “Ya Ghayeb,” “Law Ala Albi,” “Maool” and “Jouwa El Roh”. He is often referred to as the “King of Emotion.”

He will perform with his son, Mohamed Fadel Chaker, a singer with his own following and a more contemporary style. The two have recorded together before, and the evening is expected to include songs from both.

  • When: Monday, November 23, 9.30pm. The November 20 show is sold out.

  • Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Tickets: From Dh295

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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