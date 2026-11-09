Know Your Artist: Hans Zimmer, Abida Parveen and the stars lighting up November in the UAE

November is a strong month for live shows in the UAE. A film-score legend, two of South Asia’s most celebrated voices, a French-Moroccan comic and a Lebanese ballad singer are all heading to stages in Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few weeks. Hans Zimmer brings his orchestra and band to Etihad Arena, while Abida Parveen and Kailash Kher come together for one night at Dubai World Trade Centre. Amine Radi and Fadel Chaker round out the month on Yas Island. Here’s a closer look at each artist, along with dates, venues and ticket prices so you can plan ahead.