"Ma'ool ensak, ma'ool?" Abu Dhabi is getting ready for Fadel Chaker

Abu Dhabi gears up for an unforgettable night with Fadel Chaker
Abu Dhabi: After a long break from the stage, Fadel Chaker is coming to Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena.
On November 20, he will perform a joint concert with his son, Mohammed Chaker, in only his second public concert since stepping back from live performance. His return began on October 22 at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, in a show titled “The Return of the Absent One” (Awdat al-Ghayeb), where the audience, responded with remarkable enthusiasm.
For Dana Rifai, 29, there is one line she has been waiting years to sing out loud: "Ma'ool ensak, Ma'ool"
It is the kind of lyric that needs no introduction for anyone who grew up with Fadel Chaker’s music, a line that fans know by heart and can sing without thinking. For Dana, singing it alongside the man himself, in the same room, is something she has long imagined.
“It has always been my dream to attend a Fadel Chaker concert and sing it with him live, I am just waiting for the ticket link to be released, and I will definitely book mine.”
The reactions
When the announcement came that Fadel Chaker will perform in Abu Dhabi on November 20, her reaction was immediate.
"I was genuinely so happy and excited when I heard the news. His music holds a special place in the hearts of so many people, especially those who grew up listening to his songs.”
Ask her what it is about him, and the answer comes quickly, the voice. “What I love most is his unique voice and the emotion he brings to his music. His songs have a way of touching your heart, bringing back memories, and making you feel every word," she said.
Dana is far from alone. Among those counting down is Mohamed Gamil Omar, 30, who has been a fan of Fadel Chaker for a long time.
For him, too, it begins with the voice. “I love listening to his voice because it carries so much emotion and touches our hearts,” he said. And like Dana, he talks about how the songs work on you, not just as music but as a way back to something.
“His songs have a special way of making us feel deeply and bringing back beautiful memories.”
When he heard that Fadel Chaker would be performing in Abu Dhabi, the reaction was the same as hers. “I was genuinely very happy and excited,” Mohamed said.
“It would be a dream to hear him sing live.”
But for Mohamed, the dream comes with a question mark. “Unfortunately, I may not be able to afford tickets to the show,” he said.
It is not a reason, however, for him to let go of the idea. He still hopes to be there with his wife, and he talks about the evening as something the two of them would share. “It would mean so much to both of us to attend and experience this special evening together,” he said.
A childhood dream
For Layla El Najjar, 34, the wait goes back to childhood. “I have been a huge fan of his since childhood, and I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” she said.
When she saw the videos from the Riyadh concert, she admits she felt something close to envy.
“I could not help but feel a little FOMO, so hearing that he is coming to Abu Dhabi made me even more excited.”
Fadel Chaker is, she said, “one of my all-time favourite artists.” She has always loved his older songs, and his new music, in her words, is “simply the cherry on top.”
What sets him apart for her is not only the voice, but what it does to the listener. “His songs really hit you emotionally, and whenever I hear one of his older tracks, I am taken back to a different time, There is so much nostalgia in his music, and his songs are beautifully written in a way that makes them timeless.”
And she has no plans to miss the chance. “Of course, I’m planning to get tickets. I am waiting for the booking to be open, the tickets seem to be selling fast at his concerts, so I am really hoping I get the chance to secure one and finally experience his performance live in Abu Dhabi.”
Tickets for the concert go on sale today, Monday 26 October, at 6 pm.