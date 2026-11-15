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Eurovision Asia winner: Carmelle Collado's rise from television to Asian music champion

The 19-year-old beat 10 other acts with ‘Sobra-Sobra’, a song celebrating women’s strength

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Carmelle has made history for the Philippines as our first-ever EurovisionAsia champion
Carmelle has made history for the Philippines as our first-ever EurovisionAsia champion
Instagram / eurovisionasia

Filipino singer Carmelle Collado has won the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia, taking the first title in the competition’s Asian edition at the grand final in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 19-year-old beat 10 other acts with her song “Sobra-Sobra”, topping both the national jury vote and the public vote. She collected 93 points from the juries and 118 from viewers, for a combined total of 211.

Winners were decided by national juries in participating countries and by viewers worldwide. Thailand’s MANG x DAOU finished second with 169 points for “Aroma”, while Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên was third on 165 points with “EM TIÊN”. Malaysia and Laos completed the top five, in that order.

Eleven acts took part in the grand final. The remaining entries represented Cambodia, Mongolia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, South Korea and Nepal.

Winning song celebrates women’s strength

'Sobra-Sobra' is an empowerment song written by Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario. It celebrates women’s strength, confidence and self-worth.

In an interview after the win, Collado described the experience as an unexpected journey and said she had thoroughly enjoyed performing on the Eurovision stage.

From television contests to Asian champion

Before Bangkok, Collado had built a profile in the Philippine entertainment industry through several televised competitions. She was first runner-up in The Voice Kids Philippines Season 4 and won Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime in 2025. She has also appeared on Pinoy Big Brother.

In 2019, she won seven gold medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

Last August, she beat nine other candidates to secure the Philippine place at Eurovision Song Contest Asia. ABS-CBN and its music label Star Music backed her participation.

The Asian contest builds on the Eurovision Song Contest, organised by the European Broadcasting Union and one of the longest-running international television music competitions, with a 70-year history.

Collado’s win gives the Philippines the first title in the Asian edition of the competition, adding to the awards and television wins she had already collected.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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