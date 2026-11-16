Abida Parveen, Kailash Kher make musical magic in Dubai as Borderless Melodies eyes global stage

“Borderless Melodies began with a simple conviction that music has always travelled further than any map allows,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon ACR and Founder of HOP Events. “On Friday night, we watched people from every corner of the world fall silent for the same note and rise to their feet for the same chorus. That’s the harmony we set out to create, and there is no better city than Dubai in which to begin.”