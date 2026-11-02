Beyond the classrooms, Melodica Music and Dance Academy gives over 200 students a platform to shine on stage in Dubai

Afshin, Owner of Melodica said, “Learning music and dance is not just about mastering a skill; it is about discovering what you are capable of. When a child steps onto a stage, they learn to overcome nervousness, believe in themselves and take pride in their hard work. We want every student to have the opportunity to experience that feeling. Through initiatives like our collaboration with Market Island, we aim to create more platforms where our students can perform, grow in confidence and inspire others. Sometimes, one performance can be the beginning of a lifelong passion.”