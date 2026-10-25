AICWA condemns 'humiliation' of Shilpa Rao after mic cut-off at Mumbai show

Cine workers' body says it will support Shilpa Rao legally after organisers cut her set
Dubai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the treatment of singer Shilpa Rao at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project, after her mic was switched off and her set cut short in front of a live crowd.
The film workers' body said it would support the National Award-winning singer through every legal avenue if she chose to act against the organisers.
The incident took place on Saturday, October 24, at the festival's 10th-anniversary edition at Jio World Gardens. Himesh Reshammiya headlined the event.
In a statement posted on X, the association said it was unacceptable to cut an artist's sound and lights mid-show and then hand the stage to another act.
"AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated," the statement read.
The association went further. "If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events."
According to Bollywood Hungama, which was at the show, Shilpa was due on from 7.45pm to 8.15pm. The festival was running behind schedule, so she took the stage at around 8.30pm. The event used two stages, with artists alternating between them.
Her setlist included Tose Naina Lage, Tere Hawaale, the Kalank title track, Khuda Jaane and Chuttamalle.
After Chuttamalle, as she prepared for her next song, the main-stage lights and her mic went off. Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan then began performing on the second stage. Her mic briefly came back on as the crowd chanted her name.
When she tried to say goodbye, it was switched off again.
"Kutle ji, main ek line bol ke nikal jaungi, theek hai?" she said to Kutle Khan. (Kutle ji, I'll just say one line and leave, okay?)
Turning to the audience, she added: "Woh nahin gaane de rahe." (They're not letting me sing.) The crowd booed the organisers and kept chanting "Shilpa, Shilpa" after she left the stage.
Shilpa later shared a note on Instagram.
"Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this," she wrote. "But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever."
The hashtag #JusticeForShilpaRao trended on social media after the show.
The Bollywood Music Project issued an apology on its Instagram account.
"We deeply apologise," the organisers wrote. "First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup."
They blamed the early finish on delays. "Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts," the statement said. It pointed to earlier performers' sets running over.
The organisers said the festival operates under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew rules, so the build-up of delays forced her set to end early.
Kutle Khan's manager has given a different version of events. Speaking to News18, as reported by the Free Press Journal, he claimed Shilpa had finished her set and gone backstage. He said she then came back to thank the audience while Khan was mid-performance.
"She went backstage and then came back when Khan saab was halfway through his set," he said. "She should've thanked everyone at the end of her own performance."
He also dismissed the online backlash as a false narrative. "Par pata nahi unki PR team ne kya bakwaas kiya," he said. (But I don't know what nonsense her PR team has put out.)
The manager further alleged that Himesh Reshammiya's three-hour soundcheck had pushed back the entire schedule. He said Khan's own 30-minute slot was cut to around eight to 10 minutes. He added that there was no ill feeling between the two singers and described Shilpa as a good friend of Khan.
Neither Shilpa nor Himesh has publicly responded to the manager's claims.