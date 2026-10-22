GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shilpa Shetty returns to Indian Idol after 22 years, gets nostalgic

Shilpa Shetty revisits Indian Idol stage, relives memories after 22 years

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shilpa Shetty returns to Indian Idol after 22 years, gets nostalgic
Instagram

Dubai: Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty has returned to the Indian Idol stage after 22 years, revisiting memories from the singing reality show's inaugural season and reflecting on its contestants' journeys.

Shilpa appeared on the ongoing Indian Idol Legends Return, which brings together singers from previous seasons. The reunion gave her a chance to look back on her experience and reconnect with memories from the show's early days.

One nostalgic moment featured singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season. Recalling their earlier interaction, Shilpa remembered complimenting his smile during the show.

“I just love your smile. It's so soothing,” she had told him during the inaugural season.

Reflecting on how winning the competition changed his life, Abhijeet said people in his neighborhood began noticing and praising his smile

Reuniting with him more than two decades later, Shilpa remarked, “22 saal ho gaye, aapki smile abhi bhi utni hi achhi hai.”

(It has been 22 years, and your smile is still just as lovely.)

“Speaking about her return, Shilpa described the experience as a joy, highlighting the role of platforms such as Indian Idol in discovering and nurturing musical talent.”

“Being part of Indian Idol Legends Return was a joy, especially because I understand how special a platform like this is in discovering and nurturing musical talent,” she said.

She added that it was wonderful to see the artists return with greater experience, individuality and confidence.

“Watching them challenge themselves, learn from one another and create new musical moments was truly rewarding,” Shilpa said.

She described the contestants' passion and connection with the audience as central to the show's celebration of talent, growth and the enduring power of music.

Indian Idol Legends Return features Himesh Reshammiya as the Superstar Judge, with Aditya Narayan hosting. The line-up includes Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana, and Sayli Kamble, among other singers.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts as he leaves after the Special Executive Magistrate ordered him released in New Delhi on October 17, 2026 a day after police detained him amid ongoing protests demanding removal of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR).

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke gets bail after Delhi rally arrest

2m read
New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is detained by Delhi Police ahead of the party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

CJP's Dipke detention: Lawyer alleges rights violations

5m read
FIR filed against Imran Khan & others after being detained at the August Kranti Maidan protest

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke urges Bollywood to speak for Imran

2m read
Bhuvneshwar’s India return hailed

Bhuvneshwar’s India return hailed

2m read