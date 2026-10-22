Shilpa Shetty revisits Indian Idol stage, relives memories after 22 years
Dubai: Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty has returned to the Indian Idol stage after 22 years, revisiting memories from the singing reality show's inaugural season and reflecting on its contestants' journeys.
Shilpa appeared on the ongoing Indian Idol Legends Return, which brings together singers from previous seasons. The reunion gave her a chance to look back on her experience and reconnect with memories from the show's early days.
One nostalgic moment featured singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season. Recalling their earlier interaction, Shilpa remembered complimenting his smile during the show.
“I just love your smile. It's so soothing,” she had told him during the inaugural season.
Reflecting on how winning the competition changed his life, Abhijeet said people in his neighborhood began noticing and praising his smile
Reuniting with him more than two decades later, Shilpa remarked, “22 saal ho gaye, aapki smile abhi bhi utni hi achhi hai.”
(It has been 22 years, and your smile is still just as lovely.)
“Speaking about her return, Shilpa described the experience as a joy, highlighting the role of platforms such as Indian Idol in discovering and nurturing musical talent.”
“Being part of Indian Idol Legends Return was a joy, especially because I understand how special a platform like this is in discovering and nurturing musical talent,” she said.
She added that it was wonderful to see the artists return with greater experience, individuality and confidence.
“Watching them challenge themselves, learn from one another and create new musical moments was truly rewarding,” Shilpa said.
She described the contestants' passion and connection with the audience as central to the show's celebration of talent, growth and the enduring power of music.
Indian Idol Legends Return features Himesh Reshammiya as the Superstar Judge, with Aditya Narayan hosting. The line-up includes Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana, and Sayli Kamble, among other singers.
With inputs from IANS