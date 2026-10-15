7 cultural things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend (October 16–18, 2026)

Abu Dhabi is giving the sofa some serious competition this weekend, and not just because the weather is finally making plans outside sound sensible again. From Japanese animation and an oud-led orchestral encounter to Indian folk dancing and a wonderfully nostalgic cassette-tape workshop, the capital’s cultural calendar is packed. There are also museum activities for children who consider sitting still an unreasonable request, plus an excuse to head to Al Ain and disappear into a world of bubbles. Whether you’re after big-stage brilliance, hands-on creativity or something to make the group chat actually commit, here’s where to go.

At Cultural Foundation, Anime Film Week is treating Japanese animation as the big-screen art form it is. Friday pairs the sweet, sea-swept Ponyo (4pm) with the considerably less soothing Attack on Titan: The Last Attack (7pm). Saturday brings Miyazaki’s floating-city adventure Laputa: Castle in the Sky (3pm), while Sunday serves Kiki’s Delivery Service (3pm) and One Piece Film: Red (7pm). All screen in Japanese, with subtitle options varying by film. Saturday’s Anime Memories concert turns beloved anime themes into live music at 8pm.

Remember cassette tapes? Artist Nada Almosa has a considerably better use for them than leaving them in a drawer. At 421 Arts Campus, her Interventions on Memory and Musical Ephemera workshop invites you to make an eight-fold zine housed inside a cassette case. Bring family photographs and analogue music memorabilia, then use writing, guided recollection, collage and even pressed botanicals to turn a song into a personal archive. No artistic credentials required, and lunch and a take-home artist kit are included.

A gallery visit that ends with permission to make something? Parents, take note. Louvre Abu Dhabi’s family art-making sessions begin with a close look at objects in the collection before moving into the creative bit. This weekend’s theme is Snakes and Ladders: children explore the game’s routes and rules, then design their own board. It’s a crafty alternative to another afternoon of screen time, and the workshop itself is free, although museum admission is required.

For a family outing with very little chance of anyone calling it boring, Bubble Planet offers 11 immersive rooms of oversized balloons, optical illusions, glowing landscapes and a rather irresistible pink ball pit. There’s also a hot-air-balloon simulator and VR experiences, if walking through a giant bubble bath isn’t surreal enough. Allow 60 to 90 minutes for the visit, but factor in the journey: this one is at Al Ain Square in Al Ain, not Abu Dhabi city.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.