Dream Dubai unveils new season with thrilling acts and bold flavors

Mall of the Emirates transforms into a Tokyo-inspired playground as ASICS unveils its Tokyo Collection from 19–21 September 2025. Explore the Runner’s Mart stocked with running essentials, sample electrolytes, and try the latest Sonicblast™, Megablast™ and Superblast™ shoes in the Trial Zone to earn a complimentary mini kit. Refuel at the Fuel-Up Station and leave a personal affirmation on the cherry blossom tree installation. This free, immersive pop-up celebrates running culture, community spirit and the brand’s “Sound Mind in a Sound Body” philosophy.