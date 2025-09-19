Dream Dubai unveils new season with thrilling acts and bold flavors

A Latin fiesta of dazzling acts and gourmet delights
Dream Dubai raises the curtain on its 9th season, Caliente, with a Latin-inspired dinner show packed with electrifying performances and a refreshed fine-dining menu. Expect a roller-skating duo from America’s Got Talent performing a daring aerial act, a bathtub acrobatic couple, and high-energy group dances that pull guests into the fiesta. Executive Chef Rifky’s new menu features Angus beef tenderloin and the Tajín-spiced Honey Chilotta dessert, alongside bold cocktails like Viva La Vida.
Date & Time: Wednesday–Sunday, 8 pm–3 am
Location: Dream Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR
Contact: From Dh1,000
www.dreamdxb.com
Step into a prehistoric world at Mushrif Mall’s free “Kingdom of Beasts” exhibition. Meet a giant gorilla, slithering anaconda and towering shark displays, then dig into fossil stations and interactive nature facts. Weekend carnival games keep families entertained.
Date & Time: Until September 20; games every Saturday & Sunday, 7–10 pm
Location: Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi
Contact: www.mushrifmall.com
Dubai’s favourite pop-up grill is back. From 1 October, BBQ Bros fires up the Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek with smoky aromas, chargrilled specialties and unbeatable Creek views. Expect a lively vibe, signature meats and themed nights: daily happy hour 5–7 pm, Monday Burger Night with a free pint, and Thursday Steak Night 7–11 pm with 30% off steaks and unlimited fries.
Date & Time: From 1 October 2025, daily 5 pm till late
Location: Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, Port Saeed
Contact: Call 04 599 0000, WhatsApp +971 54 247 7565, www.marriott.com/dxbmj
Savour an exclusive Champagne-paired dinner at carine, where three renowned French Champagne houses meet Chef Izu’s elegant sharing-style menu. Highlights include Domaine Nowack “Sans Année” with grilled harissa prawns and Larmandier-Bernier “Longitude” paired with Chilean sea bass or chargrilled ribeye. This one-night culinary journey blends simplicity and bold flavour in a warm, intimate setting.
Date & Time: September 25
Location: carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
Contact: Dh950 per guest, reservations@carine.ae, +971 4 417 9885
Train like an athlete at Move, the high-energy gym at FIVE Jumeirah Village. From heart-pumping HIIT and HYROX functional sessions to personalised coaching, strength training and self-guided programmes, every workout is designed for serious results. Recovery is part of the plan with saunas, steam rooms and optional ice baths. Day passes start from Dh120, while Shapers Memberships unlock unlimited gym access, classes, massages and exclusive lifestyle perks including pool and dining discounts.
Date & Time: Daily, 5 am–10 pm
Location: Move at FIVE Jumeirah Village, Dubai
Contact: www.fivehotelsandresorts.com, +971 4 248 9999
Downtown Dubai’s award-winning speakeasy Himitsu unveils curated omakase experiences inside Alba Restaurant at Dubai Opera Plaza. From Thursdays to Sundays, the Classic Omakase delivers an eight-course tasting starting at Dh450, with seasonal menus and optional cocktail or mocktail pairings. Guests receive a keepsake postcard instead of a menu, capturing the evening’s secrets. Launching in October, the monthly “Siberia is Hot” brings Chef Vladimir Chistyakov’s Michelin-praised artistry to an eight-seat counter with creative pairings.
Date & Time: Classic Omakase Thu–Sun, 6 pm & 8 pm; Siberia is Hot monthly from October
Location: Himitsu, Dubai Opera Plaza
Contact: www.himitsu.metafoodiesgroup.com
Jardin Des Arts teams up with artisanal brand Nahma’tisan for an intimate candle-making workshop led by founder Napha Hehir. On 26 September, guests will craft a custom candle from six fragrance notes, each paired with a matching cocktail or mocktail, and enjoy a curated sharing platter. The garden-inspired setting creates a relaxed, creative night for friends or anyone looking to try something new.
Date & Time: Sunday, 26 September 2025, 7 pm
Location: Jardin Des Arts, Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, Dubai
Contact: Dh150 per person, WhatsApp +971 58 941 1369, hello@jardin.ae, www.jardin.ae
McDonald’s UAE launches its Junior Sports Academy this September for kids aged 8–12, adding basketball, football and cricket to its successful padel programme. The eight-week weekend sessions are run by professional coaches at top venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with all equipment and kits included. Each programme ends with an award ceremony celebrating every child’s progress.
Date & Time: Padel 27 Sept–15 Nov 2025; Basketball 4 Oct–22 Nov 2025; Football & Cricket early 2026, weekends
Location: Multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah
Contact: Dh100 per child, register at https://mcduae.com/event/junior-sports-academy
Majid Al Futtaim rolls out September deals across its UAE attractions. Catch VOX Cinemas’ 2+1 ticket offer on select films with code VOXGROUP until 30 September. Ski Dubai’s Back to School Pass (from Dh295) includes unlimited Snow Park rides, hot chocolate and Doritos combo until 21 September. In Abu Dhabi, Snow Abu Dhabi’s pass (from Dh199) gives kids 2–13 unlimited Snow Park access, a burger meal and daily prizes until 19 September. Magic Planet introduces a new Game Points system with free games across all UAE venues.
Contact: voxcinemas.com, skidxb.com, snowabudhabi.com, magicplanetmena.com
Mall of the Emirates transforms into a Tokyo-inspired playground as ASICS unveils its Tokyo Collection from 19–21 September 2025. Explore the Runner’s Mart stocked with running essentials, sample electrolytes, and try the latest Sonicblast™, Megablast™ and Superblast™ shoes in the Trial Zone to earn a complimentary mini kit. Refuel at the Fuel-Up Station and leave a personal affirmation on the cherry blossom tree installation. This free, immersive pop-up celebrates running culture, community spirit and the brand’s “Sound Mind in a Sound Body” philosophy.
Date & Time: 19–21 September 2025, mall hours
Location: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Contact: www.asics.com
BCH:CLB’s weekly 8OUNCE 6ACK is for Dubai’s hospitality heroes—extend your weekend with full beach and pool access, no minimum spend. Fuel up with an Dh86 food deal (think Seabass Ceviche, Chicken Pesto Panuozzo, Pistachio Pizza, Arrabbiata Burrata Rigatoni and more) and selected drinks for AED 40. Hospitality guests also score 30% off the full à la carte and beverage menus. Sunbeds are first-come, first-served.
Date & Time: Every Monday; time per venue hours
Location: BCH:CLB, Dubai
Contact: WhatsApp +971 4 834 3803, +971 58 575 0805
Step into a night of Roaring Twenties glamour and hidden thrills as Gatsby Dubai and The Secret Society present Chapter V of The Gatsby Secret. Expect mystery-filled moments, high-energy beats from an unnamed DJ and immersive live performances under glittering Art Deco lights. VIPs who book through The Secret Society app receive a welcome cocktail and special access, while bottle service is required for table bookings.
Date & Time: Friday, 19 September 2025, from 12.30 am
Location: Gatsby Dubai, West Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah Mall
Contact: Free entry, The Secret Society app for VIP access and bookings
Weekends on Saadiyat Island are now even better with the “Kids Go Free” offer. Two children under 12 can stay, dine and explore for free when accompanied by two adults. Enjoy Saadiyat’s white-sand beaches, luxury resorts and cultural gems like Louvre Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena, plus complimentary access to Yas Island’s top parks — Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™.
Date & Time: Weekends until 30 September 2025
Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Contact: For bookings and details visit www.saadiyatisland.ae
Dubai Marina’s new Blume Sports Lounge combines match-day energy with chic interiors, an open-air terrace and sweeping marina views. Watch every play on 19 screens, including a 207-inch HD display, while enjoying Mediterranean-Japanese dishes like Golden Truffle Pizza, Seabream Papillote and signature chicken wings. Daily happy hour runs 12–8 pm with selected spirits and grapes at Dh30 and hops at Dh38, plus a summer set menu from Dh199 with drinks.
Date & Time: Daily, 12 pm–8 pm
Location: Blume Sports Lounge, District 8, Dubai Marina
Contact: +971 4 495 7888
Dubai’s favourite multicultural destination returns for a milestone 30th season packed with world-class shopping, international cuisine and vibrant entertainment. From cultural showcases and live performances to unique attractions and a global culinary journey, Global Village promises unforgettable experiences for all ages. After drawing over 10.5 million visitors last season, the new edition aims to be its most spectacular yet.
Date & Time: 15 October 2025 – 10 May 2026, daily from 4 pm
Location: Global Village, Dubai
Contact: www.globalvillage.ae
