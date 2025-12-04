GOLD/FOREX
UAE Free Zones: Catalysts for economic growth and global business expansion

Streamlined business set-up in UAE's dynamic free zones

GN Focus Report
5 MIN READ
UAE Free Zones: Catalysts for economic growth and global business expansion

AJMAN FREE ZONE

Top growth sectors

Ajman Free Zone’s strongest investment activity comes from trading, logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, packaging, automotive parts, food and beverage processing, digital media, and professional services. These sectors benefit from cost efficiency, regional access, and strong re-export demand, making the zone attractive for both new entrants and expansion-stage firms.

Total number of businesses

AFZ hosts several thousand active companies from more than 160 nationalities. The majority are SMEs and mid-market enterprises, supported by a growing base of industrial operators and channel-partner driven service firms. This diversity creates network effects and a stable local supply chain.

Types of licenses

Companies can choose from commercial, industrial, service, e-commerce, freelancer, and professional licenses. Multi-activity and dual-license options enable businesses to broaden operations without restructuring or shifting jurisdictions.

Infrastructure facilities

AFZ offers ready-to-use offices, co-working hubs, smart cabins, industrial units, standalone warehouses, and land for bespoke facilities. On-site customs and proximity to Ajman Port streamline import, export, and distribution.

Ease of business set-up

Digital onboarding, centralised compliance, and transparent fee structures reduce friction. Most company formations and renewals are completed within short timelines, supported by investor desks and relationship managers.

DUBAI SOUTH BUSINESS HUB FREE ZONE

Sector Focus

Part of the Dubai South master development, DSBH FZ is a sector-agnostic free zone offering over 3,500 business activities across general trading, e-commerce, consultancy, marketing, events management, and commercial brokerage. Entrepreneurs can combine multiple activities under a single licence.

Business set-up benefits

Start your business digitally with a trade licence from AED12,500 and enjoy 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and the option to upgrade visa packages as your business grows.

Innovation and Infrastructure

Located between Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, DSBH FZ sits within Dubai’s key logistics corridor. The Etihad Rail will also enhance connectivity across the UAE and GCC.

Investor Support

Investors benefit from flexible payment plans via UAE-issued Visa credit cards, an online cost calculator, and a name check tool that simplify company formation.

Contact: www.dubaisouthbh.com; grow@dubaisouthbh.com; +971 44274300 – 800 DSBH ( 800-37482)

HAMRIYAH FREE ZONE AUTHORITY

Top sectors supported by the free zone include Industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime industry, food park, global logistics and accelerator hub.

Offices

HFZA offers cost-effective offices and variety of licences to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Warehouses

State-of-the-art warehouse units which can be utilised either as a warehouse for storage and distribution or as a space for assembly and light production. Sizes range from 200sqm to 600sqm and electrical power load from 20 kW to 150 kW. Each warehouse is equipped with its own dedicated easy access loading and unloading docks for trucks and has ample on-site parking.

Industrial plots

Land leasing options give you the opportunity to tailor your business growth starting from 2,500 sqm.

Labour accommodation

High-quality onsite labour accommodation with recreation centre and health club

Packages

Packages starting from Dh8,800

Contact details: Hfza.ae +971 6 526 3333 info@hfza.ae

MEYDAN FREE ZONE

As the UAE’s only 24/7 digital free zone, Meydan Free Zone offers MoFA-recognised business licenses accredited by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Fawri for business licensing in under 60 minutes, access to 2,500+ business activities, instant flexi-desk options, professional support services, guaranteed corporate bank account opening with 26+ local and international banks, and the ability to sell on 20+ local and international marketplaces. The business centre provides fully serviced private offices, flexi-desks, and panoramic workspaces.

Services

  • End-to-end digital business setup and licence issuance

  • Residency visa support for business owners and employees

  • PRO services, professional consulting, compliance support, and access to corporate banking partners

  • Office space, flexi-desk, and meeting room rentals

  • Payment gateway integration and access to customs codes, clearing, forwarding, and warehousing through logistics partners

Top Business Sectors

  • E-commerce & digital marketplace operations

  • Retail & wholesale trading

  • Management & business consultancy

  • Digital marketing & media/content creation

  • PropTech

  • IT

  • Education

Contact Details: www.meydanfz.ae; 800 FZ1(391)

RAKEZ

Why Rakez stands out

Cost-effective and value for money: Competitive rates and fast set-up options makes RAKEZ a budget-friendly choice for businesses at all stages.

Customisable solutions and packages: Flexible set-up options designed to meet the specific needs of a variety of industries.

Convenient locations: Simply drop by RAKEZ offices in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah for free consultation and assistance.

Best customer service and VIP services: Smooth operational process from business licensing to visa processing with extensive administrative support.

All services under one roof: From providing state-of-the-art offices and industrial spaces to extending administrative services, RAKEZ provides all that is necessary to start and grow a business under one roof.

Fully digitalised fast and efficient service delivery: Fast and efficient delivery, optimising business operations and reducing turnaround times.

Contact details: +971 7 204 1111; info@rakez.com; www.rakez.com

SHAMS FREE ZONE

Sharjah Media City (Shams) stands as one of the UAE’s most trusted free zones.

Top Growth Sectors

Media, digital technology, consultancy, e-commerce, general trading, marketing, education, and creative services continue to drive expansion within Shams’ ecosystem

Total Number of Businesses

Over 20,000 companies from more than 160 countries.

Types of Licenses

Media and Standard licenses, and flexibility to combine up to 5 activities under a single license.

Infrastructure Facilities

Modern meeting rooms, co-working spaces, business centres, fully serviced offices, AlFayy café, Fitgro Gym..

Ease of Business Set-Up

60-minute LLC Business license issuance, 100% foreign ownership, digital processes.

Contact details: Website: shamsfz.ae: Email: info@shamsfz.ae: Phone: 800 (SHA) 7427

SPC FREE ZONE

Key features

SPC Free Zone provides a streamlined, cost-effective environment for entrepreneursh. By choosing SPC Free Zone, aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from streamlined business set-up processes, access to global markets, and comprehensive support services, all designed to help launch and scale their businesses.

Contact details: Spcfz.ae; 800 SPCFZ (77239)

GN Focus

