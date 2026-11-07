Abu Dhabi hosts pet lovers’ gathering: Fun, check-ups, and bonding time

Celebrate pets at this mega event
Calling all animal lovers and pet parents. Abu Dhabi City Municipality is bringing back the “Pet Lovers’ Gathering” this month.
Between Nov 14 and 15, you can meet like-minded people and your furballs can find their mates at the Al Khubairah Park event between 5pm and 8pm.
And it's not just about showing up with a pup; there's entertainment and enriching experiences for both you and your pooch. There are also entertaining shows and check-ups for your four-footed one.
Have a question about haircare or dental hygiene? How about the quantity of food they should be eating? This is the forum where you get all the info served with a slice of fun.
Abu Dhabi Municipality put the notice of the event forward on Nov 7, adding: "The gathering is open to everyone.. We look forward to seeing you!"
Lace up, we are going places with the good boy.