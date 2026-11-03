US-brokered talks to focus on security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian issues
Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host a new round of trilateral peace talks involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine on November 10 and 11, as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv, US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced.
In a post on X, Witkoff said the United States would mediate working-level negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials, focusing on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation measures, humanitarian issues and the next steps towards reaching a peace agreement.
The talks in the UAE capital will form part of a broader US-led diplomatic initiative aimed at advancing negotiations and addressing key obstacles to ending the conflict.
Witkoff also announced that US negotiators would meet representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO in Brussels later this week.
The Brussels discussions will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, the future of Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction.
The parallel diplomatic engagements are intended to coordinate positions on a potential peace settlement, as negotiations continue to grapple with complex security and political issues surrounding an end to the war.