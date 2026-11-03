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Abu Dhabi to host US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks on November 10-11

US-brokered talks to focus on security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian issues

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi will host US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks on Nov 10-11, focusing on security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.
Abu Dhabi will host US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks on Nov 10-11, focusing on security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host a new round of trilateral peace talks involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine on November 10 and 11, as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv, US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced.

In a post on X, Witkoff said the United States would mediate working-level negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials, focusing on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation measures, humanitarian issues and the next steps towards reaching a peace agreement.

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The talks in the UAE capital will form part of a broader US-led diplomatic initiative aimed at advancing negotiations and addressing key obstacles to ending the conflict.

Witkoff also announced that US negotiators would meet representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO in Brussels later this week.

The Brussels discussions will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, the future of Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

The parallel diplomatic engagements are intended to coordinate positions on a potential peace settlement, as negotiations continue to grapple with complex security and political issues surrounding an end to the war.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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