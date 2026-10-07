Pets' Day Out: Free family pet events coming to JVC, JVT and JBR this October

Here are the dates, locations and what to expect at Pets' Day Out this October
Dubai: Pet owners in three Dubai communities can look forward to a day out with their furry friends this month.
Dubai Holding Community Management is hosting Pets' Day Out, a series of community events for pets and their families. They'll take place in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Beach Residences across two weekends in October.
Here's what to expect, and when to go.
The events will run on three days:
Saturday, October 10: Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT)
Sunday, October 11: Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
October 18: Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)
Each event is being held in its own community, so residents can join in close to home.
According to the organisers, the programme includes pet shows, as well as grooming demonstrations and workshops for owners.
There are also activities for children, roaming pet-themed mascots, and a photobooth for pictures with your pet.
The organisers describe the events as a day of "treats, play and furry friendships", aimed at bringing pet-owning families in each community together.
If you're planning to bring your pet along, a few simple steps will help the day go smoothly:
Keep dogs on a lead. Use a lead in shared spaces, especially around children and other animals.
Bring water and a bowl. Daytime temperatures can still reach the mid-30s Celsius in October, so try to visit later in the day if timings allow.
Carry your pet's vaccination records. Pet events sometimes ask to see them.
Pack waste bags. Clean up after your pet.
Watch for signs of stress. If your pet seems tired, anxious or overheated, take a break or head home.
When: Saturday, October 10 (JVT); Sunday, October 11 (JVC); October 18 (JBR)
Where: Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai
Price: Free to attend