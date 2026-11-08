Never punish a frightened pet or force them to face something they are scared of...
The first firecracker would burn and Phoebe's nose would go warm.
Warm noses, are usually the signs of a feverish dog, as we were told. And every Diwali in India, our neighbours would burn all the glorious firecrackers throughout the night, while our terrified dog would hide under the bed, whimpering.
We petted, soothed her and tried to give the best treats, but what are treats in the face of fireworks, or loud noises?
It's not wrong at all, to say that Diwalis are a time for jubilant celebration. Yet, while we humans are overjoyed at the sight of mithai, sparklers and the rows of diyas, our furry friends might not feel exactly the same way.
In UAE, while fireworks are banned, Diwali still means a house of diyas, fridges filled with sweets and a house full of people that your four-legged family members have to navigate.
"Diwali is a wonderful celebration," says Dr Sarah Ramsey, Clinical Director at Dr Well Veterinary Clinic in Dubai and an RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Small Animal Medicine. "But the combination of candles, decorative lights, sparklers, fireworks and visitors can present some risks to our pets."
We asked her how to make sure the only thing that goes up in smoke this Diwali is the incense.
A row of diyas on the floor is warmth and comfort. To a cat, it's a row of very interesting objects that would look even better on the floor, upside down, in a puddle of hot oil.
Dr Ramsey's first rule is simple geography. "Always keep candles and oil lamps well out of reach of pets," she says. "Curious cats can easily knock them over, while dogs may accidentally catch their tails or fur on a flame."
That tail, after all, operates entirely without supervision. One happy wag past a low-set diya and you've got singed fur, a burn, or a rug on fire. If your pets roam the room with the rangoli, consider LED diyas for floor level and save the real flames for higher ground.
And her non-negotiable: "Never leave pets unattended around naked flames." Not for a minute.
Not even just to grab the samosas.
The UAE doesn't allow private fireworks, which is great news for pets. But sparklers still turn up at family gatherings, even if they're more silent than fireworks.
"Sparklers can reach extremely high temperatures and cause serious burns," Dr Ramsey warns. "Keep pets well away from them, even after they have gone out, as they remain hot."
And that, naturally, is exactly when a curious nose comes to investigate. A bucket of water for spent sparklers is your friend.
If you know there will be be noise, give your pet a VIP lounge away from the party. "Keep pets indoors, close curtains and provide a quiet, familiar area where they can retreat," Dr Ramsey advises. "Playing gentle background music or keeping the television on can help mask sudden noises." Your dog may not love Bollywood ballads, but they beat the alternative.
And if Simba decides to spend Diwali under the bed? Let him. "Allow frightened pets to hide rather than forcing them to interact," she says.
Spare a thought for the smaller members of the household, too. "Cats and rabbits can be particularly sensitive to sudden loud noises, so don't forget about our smaller pets."
A rabbit by an open balcony door is having a much worse evening than you think.
We love our fairylights, draped around the stairs. To us, they're magic. To a teething puppy, a bored kitten or a rabbit (who will chew literally anything, on principle), they are long, shiny chew toys with a bonus electric shock.
Dr Ramsey's advice: "Secure electrical cables and keep them away from pets who may chew them, particularly puppies, kittens and rabbits." The tiny decorations count too. "Battery-operated decorations should also be kept out of reach, as swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries."
Bonus tip: Unplug the lights when you go out or go to bed.
Those eyes. That head tilt. That one small whine that says "I have never been fed in my entire life." Stay strong.
"Avoid sharing traditional sweets with pets," says Dr Ramsey. "Chocolate, raisins, grapes and products containing xylitol can be dangerous, while rich, fatty foods can cause gastrointestinal upset or pancreatitis." So yes, that ghee-soaked ladoo is a firm no.
The weak link is often not you, but your guests. Kids in particular love "sharing" with the dog under the table. Dr Ramsey's fix: "Make sure guests, particularly children, understand that they shouldn't feed pets without checking with their owners first." Keep a stash of proper pet treats handy, so Bruno still feels part of the festivities.
On a normal day, your front door opens a few times. On Diwali, it's basically a revolving door. All it takes is one guest juggling three boxes of sweets and a toddler, and your cat is halfway down the corridor.
"With visitors coming and going, make sure doors, windows and gates are secure," says Dr Ramsey. "Frightened pets can panic and bolt unexpectedly, particularly during fireworks."
And if the worst happens, you want your pet to be traceable. Dr Ramsey's checklist: "Ensure your pet is microchipped, registered with Dubai Municipality and that all contact details are up to date."
That number from three phones ago won't help. "Dogs should wear a well-fitting collar with an identification tag displaying their owner's current phone number. For cats, a quick-release safety collar is recommended."
Her smartest pre-Diwali move costs nothing. "I would also strongly encourage owners to sign up to Where's My Paws At, a local lost-and-found pet platform, before their pet ever goes missing," she says. "Having your pet's details registered in advance can make a huge difference if they escape during the celebrations."
The signs to watch for in a scared pet, she says, include trembling, panting, pacing, hiding, excessive vocalisation and attempts to escape.
If you spot them, resist the urge to toughen anyone up. This isn't a character-building exercise. "Never punish a frightened pet or force them to face something they are scared of," says Dr Ramsey. "Stay calm, offer reassurance if they seek it and allow them to retreat somewhere they feel safe."
If your pet has spent previous festivals vibrating behind the washing machine, now is the time to talk to your vet, not at 10pm on Diwali night.
"If your pet has previously shown significant fear of fireworks, speak to your veterinarian before the celebrations begin," Dr Ramsey says. "Some animals may benefit from behavioural strategies, calming aids or veterinary-prescribed anti-anxiety medication."
Timing is everything. "It is much better to have a plan in place beforehand than to wait until your pet is already panicking." And one firm warning: "Never give human medication without veterinary advice."
If Dr Ramsey could leave pet owners with one thought, it's this: "Whilst Diwali is a time of joy and celebration for us, our pets don't necessarily understand what is happening around them. A little preparation can prevent serious injuries, unnecessary stress and the heartbreak of a missing pet."
Diyas up high, cables tucked away, mithai off-limits, doors shut, ID up to date. It's not a long list, and it's a lot less work than a midnight search of the compound.
"Diwali should be a happy and safe occasion for the whole family," she says, including our four-legged members! So light those lamps, eat that extra ladoo (you've earned it), and keep the furry ones safe, calm and firmly on the right side of the front door.
Keep diyas, candles and oil lamps out of pets' reach.
Never leave pets unattended around naked flames.
Use LED diyas at floor level.
Keep sparklers away from pets and soak spent sparklers in water.
Create a quiet, familiar space where pets can retreat from loud noises.
Close curtains and windows to reduce noise and visual stimulation.
Secure fairy-light cables and keep electrical decorations out of reach.
Keep batteries and small decorative items away from curious pets.
Don't feed pets mithai, chocolate, raisins, grapes or foods containing xylitol.
Ask guests and children not to feed pets without permission.
Keep doors, windows and gates secure to prevent pets from escaping.
Check that microchip registration and contact details are up to date.
Ensure dogs wear ID tags and cats have quick-release safety collars.
Register your pet with Where's My Paws At before the celebrations.
Watch for signs of distress, including trembling, panting, pacing and hiding.
Never punish frightened pets or give them human medication.
Speak to your vet in advance if your pet has a history of noise anxiety.
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