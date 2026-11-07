“I think all my well-wishers and supporters came to the airport, and I wasn’t really expecting it, to be honest,” Malhan told Gulf News. He was welcomed back to the country by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Balhol Melhan at Dubai Airport who hugged and praised the young champion.

Dubai: There were flowers everywhere at Riyan Malhan’s Dubai home. Bouquets from well-wishers had piled up following his return from Senegal, and his mother, Vasudha, was still trying to clear some space when Gulf News connected with the 16-year-old badminton champion over a video call.

“UAE is my first home. I think it’s always been the country [that] has been really supportive, and I think the UAE Badminton Federation has also played a key role shaping me and where I am today.”

“I thought that I’d just meet my parents and I’d just come back home in a normal way, but I think everyone from UAE really made me feel special. And I’m just very grateful to all of them.”

“Mady Sow is not only a competitor, but also a very close friend of mine. Even before the match, we had a talk about our emotions going through the match and how we feel coming to the final.”

But behind the flowers, the gold medal and the celebrations was a story of 4.30am starts, gruelling training sessions, a mother who gave up her teaching career and a teenager whose first instinct after winning the biggest match of his life was to embrace the friend he had just defeated.

“I would say every day, or at least six times in a week, I would put in six to seven hours in a day. My morning would start at around 4.30. I would wake up, and then I would finish it off by 10 because I would be so tired.”

“I knew the best our country got was a silver medal. So I think the final was not pressure as such, but I knew I had to do some work. And I had to get home a gold medal, and I think I managed to do the task really nicely.”

“To be honest, no, I didn’t really feel any pressure as such. I just wanted to give it my all, and I knew that this is my first and last chance to get a medal for my country.”

“I have huge respect for him as well. The way he played and the amount of hard work he also put in in that match, I could really see it, and I felt also a bit sad for him that he could not win at that time.”

“Both my mom and dad and even my grandparents and all my family members, after each match, they would call me and congratulate me, and I could also see their emotions, how much it meant to them, not only to me, but also to them.”

“It was because I started travelling a lot, and she wanted someone to come along with me. So she took a drastic step and she left her job. She was a teacher, and I think it was for the better, and I am where I am today, it’s because of her.”

“He’s my really close friend and I would say, like, a mentor to me. Whenever he’s in Dubai, because of his tight schedule, he’s not here much, but whenever he’s in Dubai, he in fact calls me to play at India Club, and we have a good sparring session, and we both help each other.”

“Of course, today I’m going to take a rest day or an off day. But I think maybe from the day after I start again. Maybe not the most hard, toughest session, but I start a bit light. And from Monday I start.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.