Dubai teen Malhan speaks to Gulf News after making UAE history with Youth Olympic gold
Dubai: There were flowers everywhere at Riyan Malhan’s Dubai home. Bouquets from well-wishers had piled up following his return from Senegal, and his mother, Vasudha, was still trying to clear some space when Gulf News connected with the 16-year-old badminton champion over a video call.
It had been a whirlwind homecoming for a teenager who had just made UAE sporting history. Only hours earlier, Malhan had arrived at Dubai airport expecting a quiet reunion with his parents. Instead, he was greeted by supporters celebrating the country’s first Youth Olympic gold medal.
“I think all my well-wishers and supporters came to the airport, and I wasn’t really expecting it, to be honest,” Malhan told Gulf News. He was welcomed back to the country by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Balhol Melhan at Dubai Airport who hugged and praised the young champion.
“I thought that I’d just meet my parents and I’d just come back home in a normal way, but I think everyone from UAE really made me feel special. And I’m just very grateful to all of them.”
The celebrations had followed him home. Amid the bouquets and the excitement, the teenager appeared remarkably composed, despite having returned from the biggest tournament of his young career.
In Dakar, Senegal, Malhan had defeated France’s top seed Mady Sow 21-17, 21-18 in the boys’ singles final at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, becoming the first athlete to win Youth Olympic gold for the UAE in any sport.
But one moment stood out above all others.
Standing on the top step of the podium, with the UAE national anthem playing, Malhan found himself representing a country he has called home all his life.
“It’s not very often that you see the UAE national anthem being played in front of countries like China, Malaysia, Singapore. So I think it was a really special moment,” he said.
“UAE is my first home. I think it’s always been the country [that] has been really supportive, and I think the UAE Badminton Federation has also played a key role shaping me and where I am today.”
And the gold medal itself? It was never far away.
“Yeah, it’s actually right next to me. It’s right here,” he said, holding it up during the interview.
He even admitted to sleeping with it after his victory in Senegal.
“I did sleep with it in Senegal, but yeah, I don’t have any plans on sleeping with it in Dubai.”
For his mother, the timing of the victory was particularly special.
“I don’t have to buy any gold for Dhanteras,” Vasudha joked, adding that the medal could even find a place on her puja thali.
It was, as Malhan put it, “a wonderful year and a wonderful Diwali”.
But behind the flowers, the gold medal and the celebrations was a story of 4.30am starts, gruelling training sessions, a mother who gave up her teaching career and a teenager whose first instinct after winning the biggest match of his life was to embrace the friend he had just defeated.
Malhan’s embrace with France’s Mady Sow after the final point was one of the most memorable images of his historic victory.
“Mady Sow is not only a competitor, but also a very close friend of mine. Even before the match, we had a talk about our emotions going through the match and how we feel coming to the final.”
The match itself had been anything but straightforward.
“He was leading in most of the match, around 12-7, 12-8, and then I made it 17-all, and then from there I took it ahead.”
“I have huge respect for him as well. The way he played and the amount of hard work he also put in in that match, I could really see it, and I felt also a bit sad for him that he could not win at that time.”
For Malhan, the pressure of making history had not been a distraction.
“To be honest, no, I didn’t really feel any pressure as such. I just wanted to give it my all, and I knew that this is my first and last chance to get a medal for my country.”
“I knew the best our country got was a silver medal. So I think the final was not pressure as such, but I knew I had to do some work. And I had to get home a gold medal, and I think I managed to do the task really nicely.”
Malhan had travelled to the Youth Olympics after struggling with influenza-like symptoms.
“Before going into the tournament, going from Dubai to Senegal, I actually had to take some IV drips because I wanted to make sure I’m fully ready.”
“Once I reached, I was much better, but I still had a feeling of being a bit weak. But I think I managed pretty well.”
He also acknowledged the medical support he received.
“The support team from UAE and Dr Abdullah and his team, I think they did a great job to help me.”
Malhan was introduced to badminton by his father, Vipul, at the age of four. His father was also one of his coaches in Dakar.
“I would say every day, or at least six times in a week, I would put in six to seven hours in a day. My morning would start at around 4.30. I would wake up, and then I would finish it off by 10 because I would be so tired.”
The teenager believes the UAE has provided an environment in which young athletes can thrive.
“UAE does make it really easy for young athletes to shine, especially with the infrastructure and all. I feel UAE’s been doing a great job.”
He also counts Danish badminton star Anders Antonsen among his mentors.
“He’s my really close friend and I would say, like, a mentor to me. Whenever he’s in Dubai, because of his tight schedule, he’s not here much, but whenever he’s in Dubai, he in fact calls me to play at India Club, and we have a good sparring session, and we both help each other.”
‘I am where I am today because of her’
Malhan’s mother, Vasudha, left her teaching career so she could accompany her son to international tournaments.
“It was because I started travelling a lot, and she wanted someone to come along with me. So she took a drastic step and she left her job. She was a teacher, and I think it was for the better, and I am where I am today, it’s because of her.”
She also manages his social media accounts.
“My mom, she manages my Insta and she’s like my manager. So whatever messages or whatever, anything, distractions or anything, she takes care of it.”
His family followed his progress closely throughout the tournament.
“Both my mom and dad and even my grandparents and all my family members, after each match, they would call me and congratulate me, and I could also see their emotions, how much it meant to them, not only to me, but also to them.”
Malhan studies at Dubai Gem Private School, which supports him through the Rahhal programme.
“My school, Dubai Gem Private School, I think they’ve been really supportive.”
“They gave me special support, and whenever I’m travelling, they just send me all the study material. So it makes it much more easier for me.”
His celebrations, however, were unlikely to last long.
“Of course, today I’m going to take a rest day or an off day. But I think maybe from the day after I start again. Maybe not the most hard, toughest session, but I start a bit light. And from Monday I start.”
And his message to other aspiring athletes?
“Keep working hard and never, never give up, and just keep following your passions and dreams.”
As the interview drew to a close, with the flowers still scattered around his Dubai home and the historic medal beside him, Malhan had one final message.
“I just want all of you to keep supporting me, and I hope I can get more medals for UAE.”