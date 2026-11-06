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UAE’s Riyan Malhan wins historic Youth Olympics gold, hugs rival

Shuttler defeats France’s Mady Sow in Dakar as Olympics shares video of their embrace

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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United Arab Emirates Riyan Malhan (R) hugs France’s Mady Sow (L) after winning at the Badminton Men's Singles Finals Gold Medal Match during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, on November 5, 2026.
United Arab Emirates Riyan Malhan (R) hugs France’s Mady Sow (L) after winning at the Badminton Men's Singles Finals Gold Medal Match during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, on November 5, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Riyan Malhan won the UAE’s first-ever Youth Olympic Games gold medal in Dakar on Thursday, before embracing his opponent in a moment captured in a video shared by the official Olympics Instagram account.

Malhan defeated France’s Mady Sow 21-17, 21-18 in the boys’ badminton singles final, securing a landmark result for UAE sport.

The closely contested final was followed by a gesture of sportsmanship, with Malhan immediately approaching Sow for a hug across the net.

“When history meets sporting spirit,” the official Olympics account wrote alongside the video.

“Riyan Malhan makes history as he wins the men’s badminton singles final, securing the UAE’s first-ever gold medal at a Youth Olympic Games,” the post said.

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The account also highlighted his response to winning: “He immediately goes to hug his opponent in a beautiful act of respect and fair play.”

Sow pushed Malhan throughout the final, with the second game remaining particularly close before the UAE shuttler secured victory. The French player finished with silver.

Malhan’s Youth Olympic success follows his boys’ under-17 singles title at the 2026 Asian U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China.

The top-seeded Malhan defeated Hong Kong China’s Zhan Shing Yui 15-5, 15-9 in that final. He also earned bronze in the boys’ under-17 doubles, completing a two-medal campaign.

His Asian title came two years after an under-15 bronze at the 2024 edition of the championships. Victory in Dakar adds a Youth Olympic gold to that growing record, marking another significant step for Malhan and UAE badminton.

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