2027 Dakar Rally will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say

New host location expected to be announced in the coming days
Dubai: The 2027 Dakar Rally will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia as originally planned, with organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) confirming that the event will be relocated to a different territory following recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East.
Scheduled from January 1 to 15, 2027, the 49th edition of the rally will go ahead as planned, with the new host location expected to be announced in the coming days. The decision was taken in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), with support from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).
In a joint statement, A.S.O. and SMC described the move as an “exceptional and one-off” decision, adding that A.S.O. is working directly with competitors, teams and partners to facilitate the transition.
Morocco is reportedly among the potential destinations for the relocated event, which could mark Dakar’s return to Africa. Organisers are also understood to be considering holding the Prologue in Portugal or Spain before the rally moves across the Alboran Sea. However, no official destination has been confirmed.
The relocation comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, which have affected several motorsport events. While some international championships continue to schedule races in the Middle East, the organisers have opted to move Dakar 2027 away from Saudi Arabia.
The rally has been held in the Kingdom since 2020, with seven consecutive editions showcasing its diverse landscapes and vast deserts. Saudi Arabia has since become an integral part of the event’s identity, establishing a long-term partnership with A.S.O., SMC, SAMF and the FIA.
Despite the change, organisers have reaffirmed their commitment to the Kingdom, confirming that Saudi Arabia will host the 2028 Dakar Rally. The edition will mark the 50th running of the legendary endurance event, with preparations already underway to deliver a landmark celebration.
First held in 1978, the Dakar Rally originally ran from Paris to Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and remained closely associated with Africa for decades. The event moved to South America in 2009 before beginning its Saudi Arabian chapter in 2020.