2027 Dakar Rally will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say

Scheduled from January 1 to 15, 2027, the 49th edition of the rally will go ahead as planned, with the new host location expected to be announced in the coming days. The decision was taken in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), with support from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).