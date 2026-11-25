Some large groups could owe more on Saudi profits, even if they qualify for tax breaks
Dubai: Large UAE-based companies with operations in Saudi Arabia could pay more tax on their Saudi profits from 2027. The kingdom plans to collect an extra payment, known as a top-up tax, if a qualifying multinational group’s effective tax rate in Saudi Arabia falls below 15 per cent.
Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, known as ZATCA, has announced that the tax will apply to financial years starting on or after January 1, 2027. Companies have until December 19 to comment on the draft law, which sets out how the tax would be calculated and when businesses would have to file.
The rules cover multinational groups that earned at least €750 million in worldwide revenue in two of the previous four financial years. For a group whose financial year starts on January 1, 2027, that means looking at revenue from 2023 through 2026. A Saudi subsidiary with much lower sales can still be covered because the threshold applies to the whole group.
Once a group meets that threshold, the next step is to work out how much tax it pays on its Saudi profits under the draft rules. The calculation generally combines the profits and taxes of the group’s Saudi businesses, although some joint ventures are assessed separately. Zakat would count towards the minimum, which could reduce the amount a group owes in top-up tax.
Say a group’s effective tax rate in Saudi Arabia works out to 12 per cent. The starting point for the top-up would be the three-percentage-point gap. The final bill would depend on how much profit is subject to the top-up after deductions, including those linked to eligible payroll costs and physical assets in Saudi Arabia.
That matters for companies that receive a lower tax rate through Saudi Arabia’s regional headquarters programme or a special economic zone. PwC said in its analysis on Monday that those breaks could bring a group’s effective rate below 15 per cent. How much of the saving it keeps would depend on the tax position of its wider Saudi operations.
The draft includes relief for certain incentives linked to what companies spend or produce. Many existing Saudi incentives work by lowering the tax rate on income. PwC said “this safe harbour may be of limited benefit unless qualifying incentives are introduced.”
The UAE has applied its own minimum top-up tax since the start of 2025 for qualifying multinationals, using the same €750 million revenue threshold. Groups with operations in both countries would calculate their effective tax rates separately. A group that pays more than 15 per cent on its UAE profits could still owe a top-up on its Saudi profits.
Under the draft, a group whose first covered financial year ends on December 31, 2027 would have until March 31, 2029 to register. If 2027 is also its first reporting year under the transition rules, its Saudi top-up tax return would be due by June 30, 2029. A group with several Saudi taxpayers would appoint one local entity to register and file on their behalf.
Payment deadlines are expected in the implementing regulations. “Many aspects of the tax calculations and compliance procedures remain subject to further clarification in the regulations,” KPMG said in its analysis on Monday. The draft gives ZATCA 180 days from the date the law is issued to publish those rules.
The tax could show up in company accounts before the first return is due. PwC said groups may need to disclose their expected Saudi tax exposure in their 2026 accounts if the law has been passed, or is far enough through the legislative process to count under accounting rules, by the time those accounts are approved for release.