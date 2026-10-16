Monaco topped the 2026 Nomad Capitalist Lifestyle Index with 73.89 points, followed by Andorra in second place with 73.68 and the UAE in third with 73.15. Malta ranked fourth with 72.11 points, followed by Portugal (70.09), Cyprus (68.42), Singapore (67.12), the Cayman Islands (66.50), New Zealand (66.43) and Switzerland (65.44), completing the world's top 10 destinations for lifestyle.