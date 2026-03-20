High income, social stability, positive well-being keep nation ahead of major economies
Dubai: The World Happiness Report 2026 has once again placed the UAE as the happiest country in the Arab world, keeping its place on the 21st spot globally and ahead of countries such as the US and UK.
The UAE has maintained its position from last year, achieving a score of 6.821 out of 10 based on average life evaluations collected between 2023 and 2025. The report has been based on a three-year average to provide a more consistent picture of people’s perceptions of their quality of life.
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The rankings have been based on a combination of factors including social support, GDP per capita, health life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.
According to the report, the UAE’s performance continues to be supported by strong economic fundamentals, with GDP per capita reaching $69,564, alongside a healthy life expectancy of 67.3 years.
Moreover, residents have reported experiencing more positive emotions than negative ones, reinforcing an overall sense of well-being across the country.
Within the region, Saudi Arabia has been placed just behind the UAE at 22nd globally, while Kuwait ranked 40th. Bahrain and Oman have taken the 55th and 58th spot respectively.
Further, Libya has ranked 81st and Algeria 83rd, while Iraq came in at 95th. Morocco and Jordan have been placed 112th and 119th, with Egypt at 139th and Lebanon at 141st.
Globally, Finland has retained its mark as the world’s happiest country for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland, Denmark, Costa Rica, and Sweden.
Meanwhile, English-speaking countries such as the US has ranked 23rd while the UK at 29th.
The report has been published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup analytics, and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.